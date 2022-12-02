Read full article on original website
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan's top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly.
Insider: Detroit Chamber urges Democrats in Lansing to govern Michigan from the middle
The Detroit Regional Chamber on Wednesday urged the Legislature's incoming Democratic and Republican leaders to "govern from the broad center" and focus efforts in the new session on business attraction, work skills development and education improvement. The letter from Detroit chamber president and CEO Sandy Baruah was addressed to House...
Midterm election’s certified, Michigan eyes a 2024 spotlight: Your guide to Michigan politics
Though the election is nearly a month behind us, big political news just keeps coming. Welcome to your weekly political newsletter from MLive!. A whole lot of people breathed sigh of relief this week amid outrage from a fringe few as Michigan passed the last significant hurdle to put the midterm election in the rear-view mirror. The results of last month’s election were certified Monday with a unanimous vote from the four Republicans and Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers.
Who is, isn’t and may be running for Michigan GOP chair
The Michigan Republican Party will have a new leader after suffering big losses in the midterms. But will the next chair be an establishment conservative or come from the Donald Trump-aligned grassroots?. Why it matters: The chair and their co-chair serve for two years, guiding the MIGOP’s platform, messaging and...
How ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield provided foothold in state government for lobbyists
Lansing — Former House Speaker Lee Chatfield repeatedly provided favorable treatment to a prominent Lansing lobbying firm's clients while receiving personal benefits in a relationship that exposes weaknesses in the state's scant ethics laws, a Detroit News investigation shows. Chatfield's close ties to Lansing-based Governmental Consultant Services Inc. (GCSI)...
Michigan poised to be among first states to hold 2024 presidential primary
The 2024 primaries could look a little different from previous election cycles with voters right here in Michigan poised to be one of the first state's to cast a ballot.
Battle for Michigan GOP chair in full swing
There are almost a dozen possible candidates to replace the current MIGOP chair.
Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary
WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date […] The post Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Cabinet changes for her second term
Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office revealed Friday that four department directors and her chief legal counsel will be leaving her administration ahead of her second term. The Governor's Office said those departing in moves that will shake up the Cabinet include Zaneta Adams, director of the Veterans...
Whitmer announces cabinet shake-up for second term
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s cabinet is being shaken up for her second term, the Governor announced Friday in a press release. The heads of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Veterans Affairs Agency (VAA) and the Department of Transportation (MDOT) are all stepping down.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson still facing threats stemming from 2020 election — "The Takeout"
Last month, Michigan voters rendered their verdict on Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, sending her back to Lansing for a second term to oversee the state's elections. She comfortably defeated her Donald Trump-backed opponent by 14 percentage points. And yet, Benson told CBS News, threats from election deniers that...
New bill would boost Michigan's minimum wage, limit wage hike for tipped workers
(CBS DETROIT) - A bill introduced in the Michigan Senate would increase the state's minimum wage, while also stopping a drastic increase to wages earned by tipped workers.Senate Bill 1233 was introduced Tuesday by Republican Senator Wayne Schmidt. The bill would make several amendments to the Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2014.It would immediately raise minimum wage to $12 per hour, and allow for an annual minimum wage increase in starting in 2024. That increase would be based on the yearly rise in the Consumer Price Index.Raising the minimum wage to $12 per hour is on par with a ballot...
UM ecologist has an idea for protecting Michigan forests as climate changes
A University of Michigan ecologist has advice for protecting Michigan's trees from the increasingly hot and dry weather that climate change will bring to the Midwest — let the trees get old. Old trees are more resilient to extreme weather than their younger counterparts, according to a study by...
Final push underway to adopt MI tax credit in 2022
A year-end push is underway to expand Michigan’s tax credit for low-income families before this legislative session wraps up. Expanding the credit is widely popular in concept but a deal to extend more help to the working poor has long been an elusive goal. Chances are dwindling to bring...
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
Harris: Seek available help for energy bills | Opinion
Times are tough for many of our friends and neighbors, especially for those who have always struggled, but help is out there. Bitter winter weather and the financial strains of inflation pose a one-two punch of pain and suffering for Michiganians who can’t afford to heat their homes. What’s...
Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023
Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
