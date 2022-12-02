(CBS DETROIT) - A bill introduced in the Michigan Senate would increase the state's minimum wage, while also stopping a drastic increase to wages earned by tipped workers.Senate Bill 1233 was introduced Tuesday by Republican Senator Wayne Schmidt. The bill would make several amendments to the Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2014.It would immediately raise minimum wage to $12 per hour, and allow for an annual minimum wage increase in starting in 2024. That increase would be based on the yearly rise in the Consumer Price Index.Raising the minimum wage to $12 per hour is on par with a ballot...

