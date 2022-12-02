Read full article on original website
Related
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dead in the Bronx
The NYPD identified a body found in the Bronx as Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The actor, who was 60, portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. In real life, he was the son of the bouncer portrayed in the film. More from The Hollywood ReporterFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dies at 79Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin, Who Guided Country's Rise, Dies at 96Derek Granger, 'Brideshead Revisited' Writer and Producer, Dies at 101 The police found Vallelonga Jr., unconscious and unresponsive but with no observable trauma, early Monday morning on the ground outside of...
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Curbed
One Intersection, 72 Celebrities, 10,912 Clicks of the Shutter
Anyone in magazines knows what it takes to wrangle a famous person for a photo shoot. There are weeks of phone calls, green-room demands, issues of timing and availability and vanity. So what happens when you want 72 celebrities for one image? Therein lay the challenge for this issue’s cover photograph by Pelle Cass, who’s known for his multiple-exposure composed images, shot from one spot and then set down, digitally, into one frame. They are intense projects, requiring thousands of identically framed exposures shot over hours and a camera tripod that absolutely. Can. Not. Move. He’s a contemporary master of the classic time-lapse photograph, the over-the-top spawn of Eadweard Muybridge and Harold Edgerton.
Comments / 0