ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Avery Journal-Times

Syndication: Online Athens

By Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1LJJ_0jVWPQga00

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) in the huddle during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Georgia won 37-14. News Joshua L Jones

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?

ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
fox5atlanta.com

UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family

ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
The Spun

Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
erienewsnow.com

Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election

A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy