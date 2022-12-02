Syndication: Online Athens

Related
Samuel M'Pemba, No. 29-rated recruit by ESPN, picks Georgia
Samuel M'Pemba's commitment Sunday gives the Bulldogs their 17th ESPN 300 recruit in this cycle.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-LSU instant observations as Bulldogs come out on top in 2022 SEC Championship
ATLANTA — Very rarely can a football game be boiled down to one play. But that was the case in the 2022 SEC Championship game. With Georgia leading 28-7, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter had Jayden Daniels wrapped up for a sack. This is nothing new for Carter, who is one of the best players in college football.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach recalls how Kirby Smart handled Justin Fields’ transfer, former QB’s view of Georgia program
ATHENS — If you Google “Georgia” and “Ohio State,” Justin Fields name will come up about 99 out of 100 times. The former 5-star recruit, Georgia Bulldog, Ohio State Buckeye and now Chicago Bear is a tie that binds the two powerhouse programs together after beginning his career in Athens and fulfilling his promise in Columbus.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?
ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia swatted away the field goal attempt, the ball spinning to a stop at its 4-yard line. The LSU players trudged off the field, thinking the play was over. Christopher Smith knew better. He suddenly scooped it up and took off the other way,...
fox5atlanta.com
UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family
ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
But those big plays eschew what was a season-worst performance. LSU put up 549 yards of total offense, with 502 of those coming in the air. Georgia gave up 30 points in a game for the first time all season. “Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle...
dawgnation.com
Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage
ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
dawgnation.com
Injury updates on Georgia football starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon after 50-30 win over LSU
ATLANTA — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon suffered an MCL injury to his knee and receiver Ladd McConkey re-aggravated a knee condition he has been playing with. Coach Kirby Smart provided the injury updates in the aftermath of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ 50-30 victory over LSU on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
erienewsnow.com
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
High school basketball game canceled after social media threat, district says
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — A high school basketball game has been postponed after a social media threat, according to the Carroll County School District. The game was scheduled to be played between Villa Rica High School at Carrollton High School on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The exact nature of...
Ga. high school band canceled holiday parade performance after online threats surfaced
ATHENS, Ga. — A high school band pulled out of a parade performance Thursday night after deputies said someone was posting threats on social media. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the original social media post threatened to conduct a shooting at the Downtown Parade of Lights. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
