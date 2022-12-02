ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BearDigest

Justin Fields Will Start Against Packers

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3EJg_0jVWPPnr00

After two straight full practices the Bears are convinced Justin Fields has recovered enough to start against Packers.

Quarterback Justin Fields has convinced the doctors and Bears coaches he is ready.

"He's been cleared to play and he's a 100% going forward," coach Matt Eberflus said.

Fields will be able to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and has been removed from the injury report after going through a second straight full practice on Friday.

The original plan had been limited practices but Thursday's full practice changed everything.

ANALYSIS: A CASE OF RISK WITH REWARD IN JUSTIN FIELDS STARTING

"Obviously when a player plays, and first and foremost our first priority is player safety No. 1, right now he feels and we feel that the mobiilty and strength is there for him to protect himnself and he feels like he's 100% ready to go," Eberflus said.

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder against Atlanta with what he said last week was ligament damage, and at the time he said he had trouble throwing without pain in his non-throwing shoulder

However, a week of rest and a limited practice on Wednesday was followed by a full practice Thursday and Friday.  Eberflus had said Fields would need to feel well enough to play, convince team doctors and then also himself and GM Ryan Poles before he could play.

Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the game due to the oblique injury he suffered last week in warmups before he played against the New York Jets. Fields will be backed up by Nathan Peterman.

Siemian is going on injured reserve and will have surgery. He is done for the season.

The Bears will be without safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon for the second straight week because of concussions suffered against Atlanta, the same game in which Fields was injured.

The Bears did get another break on the injury front as right tackle Riley Reiff was able to go through a full practice on Friday after a limited one on Thursday and is listed as questionable. They could have him available to start, or could go to Alex Leatherwood for his first Bears start.

Backup right tackle Larry Borom is out with an ankle/knee injury suffered last week and wouldn't be available to replace Reiff.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor is also questionable with an ankle injury but he was able to go through a full practice on Friday after a limited one on Thursday. If available, it would keep the Bears from starting yet another inexperienced player in the secondary against Aaron Rodgers.

For the Packers, tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is out and safety Darnell Savage (foot) is doubtful. WR Romeo Doubs (knee) and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) are questionable.

TICKETS TO WATCH JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines

Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
NBC Chicago

Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'

Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
The Spun

The NFL World Is Furious With Brett Favre's Decision

Brett Favre made a controversial decision this week, sparking outrage from many NFL fans and media members. The Hall of Fame quarterback filed a motion in the Mississippi welfare case, arguing for the allegations against him to be dismissed entirely. "It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi...
The Spun

Broncos Hosted Notable Quarterback For Workout This Week

The Denver Broncos have welcomed a notable quarterback option for a workout. Earlier this week, former fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs worked out with the AFC West squad. Dobbs signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns earlier this year. He was waived earlier this week after Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season.
purplePTSD.com

The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings

The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
The Comeback

New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision

Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Is Luke Getsy to blame for the Bears loss to Packers?

Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
The Spun

Chicago Bears Place Quarterback On Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries under center over the past few weeks and it appears that one of their QBs is now going to have to be shut down. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears have placed quarterback Trevor Siemian on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they have signed Nathan Peterman off the practice squad to their active roster.
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy