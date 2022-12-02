ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Clowned By Lakers Teammates During Postgame Interview

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 2 days ago

The second-year Lakers guard continues to impress.

Second-year Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves really looks like he could be in L.A. for the long haul. Though the undrafted swingman out of the University of Oklahoma remains on a non-guaranteed minimum deal until January (as does reserve power forward Wenyen Gabriel, who has supplanted Damian Jones in the frontcourt rotation), his recent play certainly suggests that he (and Gabriel) will be sticking around for the year.

The 6'5" guard got promoted to a starting gig in L.A.'s most recent contest Wednesday, after Lonnie Walker IV proved to be a late scratch with a sore left foot. During a 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Reaves scored a season-high 22 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting from the field (including 2-of-5 from long range) and 6-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line. He also pulled down five boards. Only LeBron James (31 points) and Anthony Davis (27) scored more in the win.

Several of his more veteran teammates were especially impressed with his performance Wednesday, as evidenced in his postgame interview with Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell.

"Good win, good team basketball, it was good to close out a game," Reaves noted in responding to Trudell's first question, acknowledging the team's recovery Wednesday from its disappointing loss Monday to the Indiana Pacers. "We'll learn from these. Obviously last game sucked, but you live and learn and you move forward."

While in the midst of answering a question about looking for his shot more frequently on offense, Reaves was rushed by a celebratory LeBron James, who shouted some excited, expletive-laden words of encouragement.

"Yeah, motherf***er!" James chuckled.

As Reaves answered Trudell's subsequent query, an animated Russell Westbrook squared up behind Reaves and began to pantomime a golf swing -- Reaves caught on and was able to sync up his own pantomimed follow-through.

Thomas Bryant was next, and he gave Reaves a supportive squeeze of the shoulder before moseying along.

It's an encouraging sign that Reaves is being so embraced by his comrades.

For the year, he is averaging 10.9 points on a stellar slash line of .540/.397/.909, plus 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

