Minneapolis mayor signs executive order protecting gender-affirming care

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

Frey signs executive order affirming gender care in Minneapolis 00:40

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order on Friday protecting rights for people seeking gender-affirming care in Minneapolis.

The executive order supports access to supplies, services, drug therapies and other care that people receive to support and affirm their gender identity.

Under the order, all city departments are prohibited from taking any enforcement action against providers or people seeking gender-affirming health care in Minneapolis, and all children living apart from their parents can make their own decisions regarding their gender-affirming care.

"I'm really proud to stand here today along with the mayor, along with so many community advocates and health care providers, people who are creating space for our young trans and gender non-conforming communities to be who they are," said Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins.

City of Minneapolis

Frey added that if a law were to pass at the legislature penalizing those seeking gender-affirming care, the order would make enforcement of that law the lowest level priority in the city.

