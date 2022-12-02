ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims

The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
Business Insider

An American teacher in Ukraine, who spent 8 months hiding from Russian secret police, pretended to be an Irishman and said he only escaped because 'they weren't the cleverest people in the world'

An American teacher recounted his eight months hiding in Kherson to The New York Times. Timothy Morales told secret police he was an Irishman named Timothy Joseph when he was questioned. Morales said he only escaped because the FSB officers weren't very competent. An American teacher who successfully avoided detection...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s ‘Hunky-Dory’ Act Flops as Frantic Russians Flee Crimea

As Ukrainian forces gain momentum and push Russia’s military to retreat from territory stolen during the war in Ukraine this year, Moscow is working to signal that some territory it took from Ukraine is off limits. Russia’s Governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday that Russia is working to...
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Newsweek

Former Putin Ally Who Helped Russian Leader's Rise to Power Has Died

A long-time associate of Vladimir Putin who helped usher the Russian president into power, only to later fall out with him, has died at age 72, according to Russian media reports. Viktor Cherkesov once served as a KGB officer in St. Petersburg. Between 1992 and 1998, he headed the security...
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...

