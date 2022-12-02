Read full article on original website
Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims
The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
An American teacher in Ukraine, who spent 8 months hiding from Russian secret police, pretended to be an Irishman and said he only escaped because 'they weren't the cleverest people in the world'
An American teacher recounted his eight months hiding in Kherson to The New York Times. Timothy Morales told secret police he was an Irishman named Timothy Joseph when he was questioned. Morales said he only escaped because the FSB officers weren't very competent. An American teacher who successfully avoided detection...
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
More than 3,500 Russian soldiers have called Ukraine's surrender helpline, official says
The "I Want to Live" surrender hotline has received 3,500 calls, an official told the Kyiv Post. The hotline allows people mobilized to fight in Ukraine to arrange to surrender once they get there. Both Russia and Ukraine have been criticized for ill-treatment of prisoners of war. More than 3,500...
‘Russia’s Google’ wants to sell its Russian businesses and flee the country with its most promising tech
By leaving the Russian market, Yandex hopes it can save its new businesses from being cut off from the rest of the world.
Putin’s ‘Hunky-Dory’ Act Flops as Frantic Russians Flee Crimea
As Ukrainian forces gain momentum and push Russia’s military to retreat from territory stolen during the war in Ukraine this year, Moscow is working to signal that some territory it took from Ukraine is off limits. Russia’s Governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday that Russia is working to...
Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer
A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Exclusive: Ex-Russian spy flees to the NATO country that captured him, delivering another embarrassing blow to Moscow
TALLINN, Estonia — “The Russians have no idea,” Alexander Toots, the head of Estonian counterintelligence, tells me, laughing. “They have absolutely no idea he is here. You can be the one to tell them.”. Toots was referring to the defection of a Russian spy to Estonia. But...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The head of the CIA met with Putin's spy chief to warn Moscow against using a nuke in Ukraine
CIA director William Burns warned Putin's spy chief against the use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, met with his Russian counterpart in Ankara on Monday. Burns previously warned that Putin could use a nuke in Ukraine if he feels desperate enough. CIA...
Former Putin Ally Who Helped Russian Leader's Rise to Power Has Died
A long-time associate of Vladimir Putin who helped usher the Russian president into power, only to later fall out with him, has died at age 72, according to Russian media reports. Viktor Cherkesov once served as a KGB officer in St. Petersburg. Between 1992 and 1998, he headed the security...
Putin's war in Ukraine looks more and more like a failure. Past Russian leaders haven't survived similar mistakes.
For now, Putin's rule appears secure, but the experiences of past Russian leaders show how failure at the front can lead to downfall at home.
CNBC
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine
Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
Retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks discusses Russia increasing their cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea and what it means for Putin's war in Ukraine.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Staff at a hospital in occupied Ukraine resisted a takeover from Russian troops by faking a COVID-19 outbreak
"Our hospital couldn't become a Russian hospital," Dr. Leonid Remiga of Tropinka Hospital in Kherson told The Wall Street Journal of their resistance.
