The 25 greatest movies ever: Sight & Sound 2022 critics' poll results

By Eric Henderson
 2 days ago

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Every 10 years, the British film magazine Sight & Sound invites critics to submit lists of their top 10 movies of all time. These are the results of their poll for 2022 .

United Artists/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Actor Charles Laughton's only film as director, starring Robert Mitchum as an implacable child-hunting preacher, still leaves an indelible mark."

Janus Films

Sight & Sound wrote : "Robert Bresson gave us a typically stark vision of humanity as experienced by a put-upon, maltreated beast of burden that passes from owner to owner."

Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Racial tensions reach boiling point in Spike Lee's incandescent portrait of a Brooklyn neighbourhood on the hottest day of the year."

Janus Films

Sight & Sound wrote : "Jacques Tati's most painstaking accomplishment blends deft slapstick, endless visual ingenuity and sonic comedy in a stupendous modern satire."

Janus Films

Sight & Sound wrote : "The first of Yasujirō Ozu's great cycle of dramas that place the joys and sadnesses of family life in the context of a Japan disrupted by modernity."

Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Carl Theodor Dreyer's rapturous silent masterpiece, with soulful close-ups of Renée Jeanne 'Maria' Falconetti's tremulous martyr, transcending tyranny and temporality."

LMPC via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Akira Kurosawa's monumental, scintillating tale of hired samurai protecting a peasant village: period thriller and moral/political fable in one."

Paramount Pictures/CBS via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War blowout, a hell-trip through the smoke and dazzle of imperial America's most grandstanding rogue show."

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Any sense of a conventional psychodrama is constantly disrupted by the experimental, improvisatory filmmaking."

Janus Films

Sight & Sound wrote : "The more 'information' we're offered about the case, the more we come to realise that there are no easy answers to any of the questions being raised."

Sight & Sound Magazine

Sight & Sound wrote : "Had Californian sunlight ever looked as suggestive or sinister before the sharply etched dreamworld of Meshes of the Afternoon?"

LMPC via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "This poll's last western standing, John Ford's sweeping, stirring rescue-or-revenge quest remains a film of magnificent mystery and poetry."

Janus Films

Sight & Sound wrote : "In real time, Cléo becomes more real, more subject than object. She discards her whipped-cream wig and polka dots for a simple black shift. She performs less and feels more."

John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Huge-spirited and sharp-eyed, Jean Renoir's French-society fresco gathers high classes and low for a weekend of country-house fallout."

Paramount/Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "The first of Francis Ford Coppola's epic trilogy about the Corleone crime family is the disturbing story of a son drawn inexorably into his father's Mafia affairs."

FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "The first American film by one of German expressionism's leading exponents, this lush, atmospheric silent drama is replete with groundbreaking cinematography."

FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Hollywood's troubled transition from silent to talking pictures at the end of the 1920s provided the inspiration for perhaps the greatest of movie musicals."

Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Bottomless invention and frenetic, dizzying montage make this city symphony one of cinema's sharpest, most exciting experiences nearly a century after its release."

Janus Films

Sight & Sound wrote : "Hollywood is dark and dangerous, yet alluring, in David Lynch's acclaimed thriller."

Janus Films

Sight & Sound wrote : "Claire Denis's great gift is to evoke emotion with gesture and juxtaposition. In the desert, water shimmers and ripples, naked shoulders perspire, black mosquito nets recall sheer lingerie."

FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Stanley Kubrick's grand vision of mankind's journey from its hominid beginnings to its star-child evolution is a towering achievement of science-fiction cinema.

Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Wong Kar Wai's masterpiece is a heartbreaking story of illicit love that pulses with the ache of repressed desire."

Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "Told in Yasujirō Ozu's simple and elegant style, this story of intergenerational discord is heartbreaking and deeply human."

Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote: "Famously sitting at the top of the Sight and Sound poll from 1962 to 2002, Orson Welles's masterful debut, about newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane, remains an enduring classic."

Getty Images

Sight & Sound wrote : "A former detective with a fear of heights is hired to follow a woman apparently possessed by the past, in Alfred Hitchcock's timeless thriller about obsession."

LMPC

Sight & Sound wrote : "A magnificent epic of experimental cinema offering a feminist perspective on recurrent events of everyday life."

