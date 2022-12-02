The 25 greatest movies ever: Sight & Sound 2022 critics' poll results
Every 10 years, the British film magazine Sight & Sound invites critics to submit lists of their top 10 movies of all time. These are the results of their poll for 2022 .
Sight & Sound wrote : "Actor Charles Laughton's only film as director, starring Robert Mitchum as an implacable child-hunting preacher, still leaves an indelible mark."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Robert Bresson gave us a typically stark vision of humanity as experienced by a put-upon, maltreated beast of burden that passes from owner to owner."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Racial tensions reach boiling point in Spike Lee's incandescent portrait of a Brooklyn neighbourhood on the hottest day of the year."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Jacques Tati's most painstaking accomplishment blends deft slapstick, endless visual ingenuity and sonic comedy in a stupendous modern satire."
Sight & Sound wrote : "The first of Yasujirō Ozu's great cycle of dramas that place the joys and sadnesses of family life in the context of a Japan disrupted by modernity."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Carl Theodor Dreyer's rapturous silent masterpiece, with soulful close-ups of Renée Jeanne 'Maria' Falconetti's tremulous martyr, transcending tyranny and temporality."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Akira Kurosawa's monumental, scintillating tale of hired samurai protecting a peasant village: period thriller and moral/political fable in one."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War blowout, a hell-trip through the smoke and dazzle of imperial America's most grandstanding rogue show."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Any sense of a conventional psychodrama is constantly disrupted by the experimental, improvisatory filmmaking."
Sight & Sound wrote : "The more 'information' we're offered about the case, the more we come to realise that there are no easy answers to any of the questions being raised."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Had Californian sunlight ever looked as suggestive or sinister before the sharply etched dreamworld of Meshes of the Afternoon?"
Sight & Sound wrote : "This poll's last western standing, John Ford's sweeping, stirring rescue-or-revenge quest remains a film of magnificent mystery and poetry."
Sight & Sound wrote : "In real time, Cléo becomes more real, more subject than object. She discards her whipped-cream wig and polka dots for a simple black shift. She performs less and feels more."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Huge-spirited and sharp-eyed, Jean Renoir's French-society fresco gathers high classes and low for a weekend of country-house fallout."
Sight & Sound wrote : "The first of Francis Ford Coppola's epic trilogy about the Corleone crime family is the disturbing story of a son drawn inexorably into his father's Mafia affairs."
Sight & Sound wrote : "The first American film by one of German expressionism's leading exponents, this lush, atmospheric silent drama is replete with groundbreaking cinematography."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Hollywood's troubled transition from silent to talking pictures at the end of the 1920s provided the inspiration for perhaps the greatest of movie musicals."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Bottomless invention and frenetic, dizzying montage make this city symphony one of cinema's sharpest, most exciting experiences nearly a century after its release."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Hollywood is dark and dangerous, yet alluring, in David Lynch's acclaimed thriller."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Claire Denis's great gift is to evoke emotion with gesture and juxtaposition. In the desert, water shimmers and ripples, naked shoulders perspire, black mosquito nets recall sheer lingerie."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Stanley Kubrick's grand vision of mankind's journey from its hominid beginnings to its star-child evolution is a towering achievement of science-fiction cinema.
Sight & Sound wrote : "Wong Kar Wai's masterpiece is a heartbreaking story of illicit love that pulses with the ache of repressed desire."
Sight & Sound wrote : "Told in Yasujirō Ozu's simple and elegant style, this story of intergenerational discord is heartbreaking and deeply human."
Sight & Sound wrote: "Famously sitting at the top of the Sight and Sound poll from 1962 to 2002, Orson Welles's masterful debut, about newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane, remains an enduring classic."
Sight & Sound wrote : "A former detective with a fear of heights is hired to follow a woman apparently possessed by the past, in Alfred Hitchcock's timeless thriller about obsession."
Sight & Sound wrote : "A magnificent epic of experimental cinema offering a feminist perspective on recurrent events of everyday life."
