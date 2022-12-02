Read full article on original website
Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe to close on Christmas
A donation bucket on their front porch collected tens of thousands in donations for the leukemia and lymphoma society.
Lawrence Old Fashioned Christmas parade takes one back to the 1800’s
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade is back in Lawrence for 2022. The parade began in 1993 as an idea to gather friends and spotlight the historic Eldridge Hotel in downtown Lawrence. The parade has since grown to a nationally recognized all horse power event to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. The […]
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Beloved holiday tradition in Olathe is coming to an end
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the final year for a holiday inflatable display that has delighted families for decades. The Olathe couple who turned their front yard into what’s now known as Paulie’s Penguin Playground has decided the work involved with display has become more than they can handle.
Missing keepsake mysteriously returned to Kansas City-area family
An Independence family says a stuffed animal containing a special recording was returned after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.
The Soul of Santa lights up 18th and Vine in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — One of the city’s newer tree lightings lit up the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District Friday night. Tucker Lott doesn’t sport a Santa hat or beard. He comes to the celebration sporting a red fedora and white silk scarf tucked into his dress coat. That’s on purpose, he said.
Hogan Prep proposes ‘phone-free’ high school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local charter school could require students to put their phones in a locked pouch for most of the day. In a letter to parents, Hogan Prep High School said that cell phones had been creating disruptions and disruptions. The message included a fact sheet that read, “The use of cell phones during the school day contributes to an unsafe and less productive environment. Moving forward, Hogan will be a phone free school.”
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
Pet of the Day: Baby Jane
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Baby Jane, a 7-year-old Shepherd, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. She’s an affectionate, sweet, and silly dog who wants to be your best companion. She’s 71 pounds and already housebroken! She enjoys walks in the neighborhood and playtime in the backyard, but...
Cat with your coffee? New JoCo café offers that chance 🐱
The café neighbors Melissa’s Menagerie — a pet boarding service also owned by the café’s owner, Melissa Kreisler. Kreisler also owns Melissa’s Second Chances — a nonprofit animal rescue shelter in Shawnee. The café is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
Reservation for One: Kitty’s Café
There are plenty of small, locally owned restaurants in this city that have been around for so long, consistently delivering the food they do best, day in and day out, that it is easy for us to take them for granted. They are the places that have always been there, and, we assume, always will be.
Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose
Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
Part of KC Streetcar line switches to buses because of downtown incident
March of the Penguins kicks off at the Kansas City Zoo. The Penguins have broke free from their enclosure, but it's all for one of the Kansas City Zoo's favorite winter traditions. Temperatures start warming up, possible wintry mix on Thursday. Updated: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:46 AM UTC. Partly...
Lawrence veteran recalls learning the way out of Vietnam 'ain't the yellow brick road'
The United States had been involved in the Vietnam War for more than a decade when John Musgrave joined the Marines. He was 17 and eager to enlist in 1966. Musgrave, who spent more than 11 months in Vietnam, said the infantrymen were mentally prepared to kill the enemy. "Everybody's...
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
Ukrainian teen with medical needs, mom in search of new host family in Kansas City
They came here in April to flee the ongoing war and have been getting treatment for his condition. When he was 8, a car ran a stop light and hit him as he was crossing the street.
Residents of Lawrence camp say woman who died last week took care of houseless community
Some people at the city-run campsite in North Lawrence continue to lament the loss of Susan Ford, the 53-year-old woman who died in her tent last week. Ford had been homeless off and on for nearly 30 years, sources said, and she prided herself in showing others how to survive outside.
