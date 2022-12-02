Read full article on original website
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home
DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
1017thepoint.com
LEWISBURG POLICE LOOK TO IDENTIFY, ARREST BANK ROBBER
(Lewisburg, OH)--Police in Lewisburg are working to identify and arrest a bank robber. A man entered the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street at just before noon on Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed. The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30’s with a mustache, goatee, and glasses. No one was hurt.
hometownstations.com
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
Hit-and-run strikes a pedestrian; Dayton Police on the lookout
DAYTON — Crews responded to a car-pedestrian crash early Saturday morning. Dayton Police and Fire were called to the 300 block of East 5th Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. A car reportedly hit a pedestrian and injured the person’s knee, then fled the scene, Montgomery County dispatch told News Center 7.
Springfield police seek video from public of downtown shooting last week
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for help from the public after a shooting that happened near Holiday in the City events last week. On Friday, Nov. 25, a man was shot following an argument downtown, according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
1 trapped, flown to hospital after crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A medical helicopter was called to respond to a crash with entrapment in Springfield Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of Eagle City Road to reports of a crash involving a single car. When crews got on scene they found a...
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
Car nearly crashes into Dayton church
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>I-75 North near flyover in Butler Twp. remains closed after deadly multi-vehicle crash. Crews were dispatch to the 2400 hundred block of Greenway Street...
Grinch-like crime: Police search for 3 men caught on video stealing layaway items
DAYTON — Some Christmas shoppers are out of luck after thieves hit layaway storerooms at two local businesses. Police are searching for the three men seen in surveillance video taking items out of a stockroom at a Citi Trends store. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with investigators and...
Dayton PD seeks information on fatal hit and run
According to the Dayton Police Department, a man was struck by a vehicle in the alley behind 1939 N. Main St. around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
Daily Advocate
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
Police offering cash reward for information that leads to arrest of Dayton parade shooting suspect
DAYTON — Police are offering a cash award to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect after a shot was fired during the Dayton Children’s parade downtown last week. Shortly after the parade started, approximately 20 to 30 juveniles began physically fighting between Boston...
1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is in the hospital following a stabbing in Trotwood Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Biddison Avenue around...
Car crashes into a Troy home
TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
