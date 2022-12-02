Read full article on original website
vieravoice.com
GAMES PEOPLE PLAY ~ Organizations pass the legacy of chess to next generation
The game of chess is popular in Brevard County, with more and more local residents of all ages learning to play it as well as participating in local tournaments. The Space Coast Chess Foundation, a nonprofit educational organization, is one of the premier chess organizations in Florida. It supports scholastic and community chess programs locally by organizing and sponsoring chess events to foster the development of the game on the Space Coast.
westorlandonews.com
Regal & Nautique of Orlando Wins North American Dealer of the Year
Regal & Nautique of Orlando recently won the highly coveted 2022 Boating Industry “Dealer of the Year” award in the annual Top 100, recognizing the best retailers throughout North America. Regal & Nautique of Orlando has risen through the rankings over the years, twice earning recognition for the...
nomadlawyer.org
COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE
Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
WESH
Kids hold hot cocoa fundraiser for family of man killed in Brevard fireworks store fire
PALM BAY, Fla. — Several children are donating the money they made from selling hot cocoa outside their home to the family of the man killed in this week's crash at a fireworks store in West Melbourne. Fifty-three-year-old John Marcano died when his car crashed into the store earlier...
Bay News 9
Likely departure set for Brevard Public Schools superintendent
VIERA, Fla. — Following an announcement at the end of the last regular meeting, the school board for Brevard Public Schools published the paperwork outline for removing the district’s superintendent. The agenda for Monday’s special school board meeting was published on Thursday, but the actual document with specifics...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
veronews.com
In Memory: Dec. 1
Jack Palmer, 78, Died November 18, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, after a short battle of liver cancer that he fought valiantly to the end. He was born in Connersville, Florida on July 27, 1944 and moved from Bartow Florida in 1966 to pursue a profession with the state of Florida Agricultural Inspection Service. He later found his calling in working in the citrus industry. Jack managed many of the local packing houses in the area and was well known in the citrus community of Indian River County. He loved fishing and in his earlier years spent many weekends out on his boat with his wife, kids, and any friend that wanted to join in.
westorlandonews.com
New Laboratory in Lake Mary
Pathnostics, a precision diagnostic testing and development company, announced the broadening of its diagnostic laboratory capabilities with the opening of its third lab, located in Lake Mary, Florida, and expansion of its Irvine, California-based laboratory and headquarters. These strategic investments are designed to support increasing demand and planned new test...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
mynews13.com
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours: Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise
Original Orlando Tours is bringing back the Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise for 2022. Each sailing includes Christmas music, holiday trivia, and readings from classic Christmas stories.
Central Florida Auto Show rolls into town
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Auto Show is back in town in Orange County, checking out new cars and taking them on a test drive. But between supply and pricing lately, it’s been a challenge for some to buy a new one. According to Kelley Blue...
WESH
Homeowners in Volusia community devastated by Hurricane Nicole determined to rebuild
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Recovery efforts continue along the coast in Volusia County where back-to-back tropical storms left a number of properties damaged or destroyed. In Wilbur-by-the-Sea, homes literally fell into the ocean during Nicole. “When that tore apart like tissue paper I was very concerned,” said Phil Martin, who...
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
City of Orlando officials will vote for new ordinance that will redefine nightlife in Downtown
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — City Council will be voting for a new ordinance that will change the meaning of bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Downtown Orlando. The ordinance creates new and separate definitions for the three types of establishments in the city code. The goal is to manage these...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022
50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee’s Festival of Lights Parade to Shine Through the Streets of Kissimmee Saturday December 10
The Kissimmee Festival of Lights , one of Central Florida’s premier nighttime parades will return to the streets of Historic Downtown Kissimmee on Saturday December 10th at 7:30pm, and it’s sure to be the brightest, the most electric, and the most magical Festival of Lights Parade of all time, sponsored by KUA.
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more. A new grocery store can bring a lot of benefits to the community. It can create jobs, bring in tax additional revenue, and attract new businesses and residents.
