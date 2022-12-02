ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year

With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
starlocalmedia.com

Meet active Mesquite community member Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan

Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan has been serving the Mesquite community for several years. From the PTA to the Planning and Zoning commission, Dharmarajan has played an active role in helping Mesquite become a better place. How have you gotten involved with the Mesquite Community?
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue

Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton

Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
chainstoreage.com

375,000-sq.-ft. of retail planned for $3 billion development north of Dallas

Frisco Square in Frisco, Texas, gave valid meaning to the term “town center” when it landed the city’s Town Hall as an anchor tenant. Now a new project aims to give the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb its Central Park. The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre “progressive mixed-experience...
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s New Showcase Hotel Brings Something New to the Downtown Restaurant Scene — Inside Sandman Signature’s Bold Musume Move

Musume's backlit, screen-lined whiskey bar will transport diners to Japan. The finishing touches are being put on the 20-story Waggoner Building’s complete transformation from a century old office tower into a boutique hotel. Built in 1920, it’s one of Fort Worth’s most historic high-rises, having earned a place on the National Historic Register. The new Sandman Signature Hotel will be a 245 room showplace that is scheduled to open in March. It is also bringing a new signature restaurant to Fort Worth and PaperCity has the exclusive details.
mckinneyonline.com

E.J. Wills Gastropub Announces Expansion and Opening of Exclusive Private Event Venue

MCKINNEY, TX, December 1, 2022 // E.J. Wills Gastropub, the locally-owned and award-winning restaurant, today announced a merger with sister concept McKinney Coffee Company. The acquisition and remodeling of the former java shop’s space has afforded a 1,200 square foot expansion for diners and the creation of an exclusive private event venue available to rent for any occasion.
mckinneyonline.com

McKinney Chamber Successfully Pushes Packaged Liquor Sales

It’s been a long wait! But on Nov 8th, McKinney voters finally got their chance to vote to legalize package liquor sales in the city and it passed, with an overwhelming majority of 74%!. On November 2021, a petition was launched to legalize the sale of packaged liquor in...
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Briefs: Washington-based tech company moves to Allen

Pushpay, a Washington-based digital payments company is expanding its Texas operations with a new office in Allen. Pushpay is a payment platform that serves religious and non-profit customers. It is slated to move into 10,000 square feet of office space in One Bethany West, located at 950 W Bethany Drive. The company serves more than 11,000 customers.
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth forges ahead with purchase of open space along Lake Arlington. Here’s what the city plans to preserve next

Following a surge of funds from the May bond election, Fort Worth’s open space conservation program is making moves to preserve land throughout the city. The new push will begin in southeast Fort Worth. On Nov. 29, City Council members approved a $2.5 million purchase of five properties spanning 29 acres on the western shoreline of Lake Arlington. The acquisition marks the program’s fifth since launching in 2020 and the first approved this year.
checkoutdfw.com

4 hidden gems you can take advantage of through the City of McKinney

There are a variety of services the City of McKinney has for residents that many may not be aware of. You could call them hidden gems of city services. From book drop-off locations to the ability to reserve a trailer from the city, here are four things you should know you can do through the City of McKinney:
starlocalmedia.com

Meet John McConnell, President of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association

John McConnell is president of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association (TCCPAA), which was officially formed in 2016. To date, the organization has fundraised over $50,000 for the department, which has helped cover things that officers needed. TCCPPA has also helped update the police department gym, providing special rowers and elliptical bikes to help the officers stay as fit as they can during COVID.
starlocalmedia.com

See how the Allen Americans are giving back to the community this season

As the season of giving continues, the Allen Americans are giving back to the community. The Allen Americans Red Lamp Foundation supports the region in a multitude of areas including granting scholarships to students, working with nonprofits and local businesses to help those in need and providing a free night out to local organizations to say “thank you."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Museum of Art Closed Until Further Notice Due to Threat

The Dallas Museum of Art announced Sunday that the museum, including the garage, will be closed until further notice. Museum sources tell NBC 5 that they received a threat against the building and have alerted the Dallas Police Department. The museum shared a message on its social media accounts asking...

