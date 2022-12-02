Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know the Allen Fairview Chamber's programming and special events director Terri Martinez
Terri Martinez came on board the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce as a programming and special events director in September. Being a member of the chamber through different businesses, she has had experience understanding the business side of working with a chamber. How did you get involved with the Allen...
starlocalmedia.com
For The Mix — a new development coming to former Wade Park in Frisco — the emphasis is on the open space
This month, work will move forward for a plot of land in Frisco that has previously been a source of many questions in the community. As reported earlier this week by the Frisco Enterprise, plans for the 112-acre project The Mix were announced, detailing a new vision for the land that was previously known as Wade Park.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tamika Wilson, kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe in McKinney
Tamika Wilson serves as kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe, located at 224 E Virginia St. in McKinney. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet active Mesquite community member Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan
Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan has been serving the Mesquite community for several years. From the PTA to the Planning and Zoning commission, Dharmarajan has played an active role in helping Mesquite become a better place. How have you gotten involved with the Mesquite Community?
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue
Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton
Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
dmagazine.com
Duro Hospitality Unveils New Mexican Restaurant in the Design District—Its Third New Opening in 2022
Dallas-based Duro Hospitality has launched a new Mexican concept in the Design District. Called El Carlos Elegante, it is the group’s sixth concept and the third to open this year, joining Italian-inspired coffee and cocktail spot Café Duro in Lower Greenville and Casa Duro, a set of three apartments above the café listed on AirBnb.
chainstoreage.com
375,000-sq.-ft. of retail planned for $3 billion development north of Dallas
Frisco Square in Frisco, Texas, gave valid meaning to the term “town center” when it landed the city’s Town Hall as an anchor tenant. Now a new project aims to give the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb its Central Park. The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre “progressive mixed-experience...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s New Showcase Hotel Brings Something New to the Downtown Restaurant Scene — Inside Sandman Signature’s Bold Musume Move
Musume's backlit, screen-lined whiskey bar will transport diners to Japan. The finishing touches are being put on the 20-story Waggoner Building’s complete transformation from a century old office tower into a boutique hotel. Built in 1920, it’s one of Fort Worth’s most historic high-rises, having earned a place on the National Historic Register. The new Sandman Signature Hotel will be a 245 room showplace that is scheduled to open in March. It is also bringing a new signature restaurant to Fort Worth and PaperCity has the exclusive details.
mckinneyonline.com
E.J. Wills Gastropub Announces Expansion and Opening of Exclusive Private Event Venue
MCKINNEY, TX, December 1, 2022 // E.J. Wills Gastropub, the locally-owned and award-winning restaurant, today announced a merger with sister concept McKinney Coffee Company. The acquisition and remodeling of the former java shop’s space has afforded a 1,200 square foot expansion for diners and the creation of an exclusive private event venue available to rent for any occasion.
mckinneyonline.com
McKinney Chamber Successfully Pushes Packaged Liquor Sales
It’s been a long wait! But on Nov 8th, McKinney voters finally got their chance to vote to legalize package liquor sales in the city and it passed, with an overwhelming majority of 74%!. On November 2021, a petition was launched to legalize the sale of packaged liquor in...
starlocalmedia.com
The HUB is open! Learn more about what it plans to bring to the community
Allen community members can begin enjoying the center of what is to be the Farm development in Allen. The HUB, an entertainment venue featuring a variety of restaurants and events, is open.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Briefs: Washington-based tech company moves to Allen
Pushpay, a Washington-based digital payments company is expanding its Texas operations with a new office in Allen. Pushpay is a payment platform that serves religious and non-profit customers. It is slated to move into 10,000 square feet of office space in One Bethany West, located at 950 W Bethany Drive. The company serves more than 11,000 customers.
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth forges ahead with purchase of open space along Lake Arlington. Here’s what the city plans to preserve next
Following a surge of funds from the May bond election, Fort Worth’s open space conservation program is making moves to preserve land throughout the city. The new push will begin in southeast Fort Worth. On Nov. 29, City Council members approved a $2.5 million purchase of five properties spanning 29 acres on the western shoreline of Lake Arlington. The acquisition marks the program’s fifth since launching in 2020 and the first approved this year.
checkoutdfw.com
4 hidden gems you can take advantage of through the City of McKinney
There are a variety of services the City of McKinney has for residents that many may not be aware of. You could call them hidden gems of city services. From book drop-off locations to the ability to reserve a trailer from the city, here are four things you should know you can do through the City of McKinney:
starlocalmedia.com
Meet John McConnell, President of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association
John McConnell is president of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association (TCCPAA), which was officially formed in 2016. To date, the organization has fundraised over $50,000 for the department, which has helped cover things that officers needed. TCCPPA has also helped update the police department gym, providing special rowers and elliptical bikes to help the officers stay as fit as they can during COVID.
starlocalmedia.com
See how the Allen Americans are giving back to the community this season
As the season of giving continues, the Allen Americans are giving back to the community. The Allen Americans Red Lamp Foundation supports the region in a multitude of areas including granting scholarships to students, working with nonprofits and local businesses to help those in need and providing a free night out to local organizations to say “thank you."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Museum of Art Closed Until Further Notice Due to Threat
The Dallas Museum of Art announced Sunday that the museum, including the garage, will be closed until further notice. Museum sources tell NBC 5 that they received a threat against the building and have alerted the Dallas Police Department. The museum shared a message on its social media accounts asking...
