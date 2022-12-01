Read full article on original website
NBA
"Unfortunate Moments That Can Happen" | Utah Falls To Portland In Physical Game
The NBA wasn’t kind to Utah when it scheduled Portland on Saturday night. The Blazers entered Vivint Arena well-rested, playing their first game in four days. Meanwhile, not only were the Jazz on the tail-end of a back-to-back, they were playing their third game in four days. Despite the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit foundation announces $1.36M for local recreational groups
DETROIT – The William Davidson Foundation announced a pair of grants for local recreational groups at Sunday’s Pistons game. The Metro Detroit foundation, founded by the former Detroit Pistons owner, William Davidson, announced a pair of grants totaling $1.36 million in honor of their late founder’s 100th birthday at the Pistons-Grizzlies game on Sunday.
NBA
Pistons start cashing dividend checks from a blue-chip Hayes
Just as blue-chip stocks aren’t necessarily of that hue the day they’re introduced, neither are blue-chip prospects always – or even commonly – ready to yield big returns on day one. Troy Weaver is to the latter what Warren Buffet is to the former. And the...
NBA
With antisemitism on the rise, the Detroit Pistons are honoring Jewish heritage
During a time when powerful voices are amplifying dangerous antisemitic messaging, Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem is proudly telling his story and representing his Jewish faith. Last month, the Zekelman Holocaust Center honored Tellem and his wife Nancy for their dedication to “ensuring that the lessons of the Holocaust...
NBA
Blazers Return Home, Lillard Returns To Lineup To Defeat Pacers
The Trail Blazers returned home to host the Pacers after spending nearly the last two weeks on the road, and Damian Lillard returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games due to injury. Both ended up being happy returns. All five of Portland’s starters scored in double figures,...
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (12/2/2022)
NEW ORLEANS (13-8) at SAN ANTONIO (6-16) 7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM. Two Southwest Division squads headed in opposite directions lately will meet for a second time in nine days in Texas. Since starting the regular season 6-6, New Orleans has won seven of its last nine games, including a 19-point victory in AT&T Center on Thanksgiving Eve. Meanwhile, since starting the season 6-7, San Antonio has lost nine games in a row, with six of those defeats coming on the road. The Pelicans have never won both of their visits to the Alamo City in the same regular season, but have a chance to do so Friday. New Orleans has also never won three consecutive times in San Antonio, but would accomplish that with a Friday victory (dating back to last season’s 33-point triumph on the Spurs’ home floor in March). The longest overall (home plus away) head-to-head, all-time winning streak the Pelicans possess against the Spurs is just two games.
NBA
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Jazz 139
In game four of their seven-game road trip, another slow start doomed the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (12-10) trailed the Utah Jazz (14-11) by 16 points at halftime and by as many as 22 points in the third quarter in a 139-119 loss at Vivint Arena on Friday. Indiana is...
NBA
1,500 Warm Coats from Chet, a Caring Citizen
From its first days in Oklahoma City, the Thunder has wanted to reflect Oklahoma’s values of hard work, commitment, and care for community. That meant identifying people who already hold those same values and putting them in positions to show Oklahomans what they’re made of. That includes people like Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, who knew Oklahoma City would be a great fit for him before he was even drafted by the Thunder back in June.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers
After dropping two straight and three of four to begin their seven-game road trip, the Pacers (12-10) will be trying to turn things around on Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers (12-11). Indiana's defense has struggled on the road trip, especially over the last two games. The Blue...
NBA
Memphis’ Morant Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
NBA All-Star 2023 Officially Tips Off With NBA Ice Buckets Challenge At Trolley Square
The NBA All-Star festivities are upon us. Officially kicking off NBA All-Star 2023, the NBA Ice Buckets challenge began today at Trolley Square in downtown Salt Lake City. The Ice Buckets challenge is a perfect way to tip off All-Star weekend, as basketball fans, sports enthusiasts, and Utah locals and visitors to the state alike are invited to shoot their shot and prove that they have “ice in their veins.”
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Defense continues to exceed all outside expectations
The spin moves, dribble drives and resulting dunks get replayed non-stop on highlight reels and social media, but Zion Williamson’s blocks, steals and overall menacing presence on defense lately have been just as important during New Orleans’ three-game winning streak. The same could be said for the Pelicans in general this season – their high-octane offense generates most of the attention, but defensive improvement has been equally at the heart of their rise in the Western Conference standings.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Warriors (12.02.2022)
The Chicago Bulls (9-12) visit the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors (11-11) in the first of two games between the teams this season. The cross-conference opponents will conclude their annual series in Chicago next month on January 15th. The Warriors come in...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Preview
When the Orlando Magic take the floor for their road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, head coach Jamahl Mosley is expecting his squad to bring those two elements to the hardwood at a high level. Regardless of the fact that the Magic are dealing...
NBA
"Our Guys Kept Their Mental Focus" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Indiana
After watching Indiana battle its way back following a big run in the second quarter, the Jazz buckled down and got to work. Following a 17-0 run, Utah took advantage and never looked back, cruising to a 139-119 win over Indiana on Friday night. "Good team win," head coach Will...
NBA
"Back To It On Friday" | Showdown Between Two Surprise Contenders When Utah Hosts Indiana
A showdown between two of the biggest surprises in the NBA meet at Vivint Arena on Friday night when Utah hosts Indiana — tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Entering the 2022-23 season, it was widely considered that the Jazz and Pacers would be similar. Both teams were expected to struggle after getting rid of star players — Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert for Utah, Malcolm Brogdon for Indiana — and therefore, be legitimate contenders for one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA draft.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Spurs 99
Pelicans (14-8), Spurs (6-17) The NBA is racing headlong toward a game based largely on perimeter shooting and skilled backcourt players, but the New Orleans Pelicans have a pair of frontcourt weapons that allow them to go very old school. With jumpers not falling early Friday in the AT&T Center for the visitors, New Orleans opted to get the ball to its power forward and center repeatedly in the low post and around the paint, yielding outstanding results. Zion Williamson continued one of the best stretches of his pro career by getting to the rim and foul line at will, while Jonas Valanciunas provided interior scoring and rebounding against a San Antonio frontcourt lacking bulk. New Orleans won for a second time this season in the Alamo City, the first time in franchise history that the Pelicans have finished 2-0 on the Spurs’ home floor in one campaign.
NBA
76ers Set for Meeting with Memphis | Gameday Report 23/82
The 76ers (12-10) have an opportunity to bounce back Friday, meeting the Memphis Grizzlies (12-9) for the first time this season. As the Sixers look to turn the page from a 113-85 loss Wednesday in Cleveland, the Grizzlies will also be looking to get back in the win column, after falling, 109-101, Wednesday in Minneapolis.
NBA
"Good Team Win" | Six Players In Double Figures As Utah Cruises Past Indiana
After spending most of the season at airports and different cities, the Jazz are making the most of being home and sleeping in their own beds. Led by six players in double figures, Utah used big runs in the second and third quarters to take down Indiana 139-119 on Friday night.
