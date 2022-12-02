Read full article on original website
Related
Charlie Benante Comments on His First Show Playing Drums for Pantera
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante marveled that he "went to some other place" when he took the stage for the first time as the drummer of Pantera at Mexico's Heaven & Hell Metal Fest last Friday (Dec. 2). That's how he put it in his first public remarks since that show.
NME
Alt-J announce ‘An Awesome Wave’ anniversary concerts in the US
Alt-J have announced a series of US concerts to celebrate the anniversary release of ‘An Awesome Wave’. The band’s debut album, which turned 10 this year, will be celebrated by the band with a special series of US concerts where the album will be performed in full.
Led Zeppelin’s Worst Concert Lasted Less Than an Hour, and They Never Returned to the Country Where It Happened
Led Zeppelin's worst concert ensured they never came close to returning to the country where it happened.
Ozzy Osbourne claims he and Sharon had to have ‘armed guards’ after The Talk racism row
'My heart breaks for him': Emotional Sharon Osbourne discusses husband Ozzy's Parkinson's disease. Ozzy Osbourne has claimed that he and his wife Sharon had to enlist “armed guards” after a backlash against Sharon surrounding her talk show exit. Sharon Osbourne was removed from her CBS chat show The...
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
NME
Axl Rose asks Guns N’ Roses fans to stop flying drones at their gigs
Guns N’ Roses‘ Axl Rose has asked fans to stop flying drones at their gigs. The band are currently on tour in Australia, and the frontman took to social media this weekend (November 25) to protest drones being flown over the crowd and up to the stage during their performances.
NME
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket controversy
Taylor Swift fans in the US are suing Tickemaster following the recent controversy over ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets. More than a dozen fans from 13 states submitted a lawsuit at Los Angeles County District Court on Friday (December 2), which alleges that Ticketmaster violated the California Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law during its “verified fan” pre-sale last month, according to Rolling Stone.
NME
Saint Jude: a beautiful, blistering debut from south London’s producer of the moment
Saint Jude is currently locked in a search engine battle with a lesser-known disciple of Jesus. It’s not a fight he’s winning. When did the south London artist – born Jude Woodhead – decide to become a saint? “It’s just a name, there’s no real meaning,” he replies, demonstrating a tendency to downplay things that the 22-year-old producer and singer regularly returns to, on an hour-long Zoom a few days after his headline show at Peckham Audio. “Also, Saint Jude is the patron saint of lost causes, which is kind of jokes,” he adds in the next breath.
NME
AURORA to perform special gig within ‘Sky: Children Of The Light’
AURORA is set to perform a special gig with Sky: Children Of The Light this week – find all the details below. The in-game gig, to be held on Thursday (December 8) at 8.30pm PT (4.30am December 9 in the UK) comes as part of the game’s Season Of AURORA.
NME
Placebo postpone remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to Brian Molko’s illness
Placebo have postponed the remaining three dates of their current UK and Ireland tour, as frontman Brian Molko continues to recover from an unspecified illness affecting his voice. The band had initially postponed a single show in Newcastle on Friday (December 2). At the time, Molko wrote in a statement...
NME
P1Harmony announce 2023 US dates for upcoming ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour
K-pop boyband P1Harmony have unveiled upcoming US concert dates for their ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour in 2023. On December 5, FNC Entertainment shared the official poster for P1Harmony’s 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’. Set to take place from January to February, the boyband will be kicking off the tour in Seoul, South Korea on January 14 and 15, before performing in 12 cities in the US, starting with Los Angeles on January 20.
NME
Matty Healy joins Dashboard Confessional onstage in Florida: “Emo multiverse is glitching”
Dashboard Confessional was joined onstage by Matty Healy, during the band’s performance at Audacy Beach Festival yesterday (December 4). Dashboard Confessional enlisted the 1975 frontman for a performance of ‘Hands Down’, lifted from their 2003 album ‘A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar’. It was the last song on Dashboard Confessional’s Audacy setlist, which also featured newer tracks from their 2022 album ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’ including ‘The Better of Me’.
BBC
Tan Hill Inn: Guests snowed in at highest pub hold reunion
Pub-goers who spent three nights snowed in at Britain's highest pub have held a reunion at the venue a year later. Dozens of guests got trapped by heavy snow at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, after going to see an Oasis tribute band in late November 2021.
NME
How to get tickets for Trevor Noah’s 2023 UK dates
21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena. Tickets are available now for the Glasgow show. You can purchase tickets here. Pre-sale tickets are available now for London. You can obtain a pre-sale code to purchase tickets by heading to Noah’s official website. The general sale for the London show starts on Wednesday (December 7) at 10am GMT.
NME
Arctic Monkeys add new European dates to 2023 world tour
Arctic Monkeys have added new dates to their 2023 European headline tour – find details of the new gigs and ticket information below. The band are touring the world next year in support of recent seventh album ‘The Car’, with European dates with Inhaler already announced for April and May.
NME
The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ sees 50-fold streaming increase in five days thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps has enjoyed a 50-fold streaming surge in the US, following its use in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The song featured on The Cramps’ 1981 sophomore album ‘Psychedelic Jungle’, but was released by its original artists, Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads, in 1962.
Vicky Krieps Talks About The Physical Pain Of Getting Into Character For ‘Corsage’ – Contenders International
Vicky Krieps says she suffered physically for her art on the shoot of Austrian director Marie\ Kreutzer’s Corsage, revisiting the life of the legendary 19th century Empress Elisabeth of Austria with a contemporary, emancipated eye. The Luxembourgish actress, who was a driving force behind the film and takes an executive producer credit, is no stranger to period dramas, having appeared in such films as Phantom Thread and The Young Karl Marx. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage However, for Corsage she took sartorial authenticity to the limit by wearing the same type of tightly laced corset that would have been worn by the empress, for the entirety of the...
NME
Graham Coxon was terrified of “unhinged” Blur fans
Graham Coxon of Blur has opened up about his experiences of dealing with some of the Britpop legends’ more obsessive fans. In an interview with The Idler magazine, the guitarist recalled suffering from insomnia and anxiety at the height of Blur’s fame in the 1990s as the result of unwanted, intrusive attention from some “unhinged” followers of the band.
Take a Trip Through the States with Songs for Connecticut—America’s Songbook
Every state across the country has its own type of music that makes it what it is. In a multi-part series, American Songwriter will take a look at each of the 50 states and the music that emanates from each of the various and unique landscapes. Next stop: Connecticut. A...
BBC
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
Comments / 0