WFAA

Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat

DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
starlocalmedia.com

Celina's downtown events bring visitors to local businesses

One year ago, Traci Miller remembers being a “spectator” at Celina’s Christmas on the Square event. The lease had just been signed on her future business in downtown Celina, and the dream of opening her shop, Terramania, on Pecan Street was close to becoming a reality. As a result, in during the city’s 2021 iteration of its Christmas on the Square event, she was a visitor taking in the sights.
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s New Showcase Hotel Brings Something New to the Downtown Restaurant Scene — Inside Sandman Signature’s Bold Musume Move

Musume's backlit, screen-lined whiskey bar will transport diners to Japan. The finishing touches are being put on the 20-story Waggoner Building’s complete transformation from a century old office tower into a boutique hotel. Built in 1920, it’s one of Fort Worth’s most historic high-rises, having earned a place on the National Historic Register. The new Sandman Signature Hotel will be a 245 room showplace that is scheduled to open in March. It is also bringing a new signature restaurant to Fort Worth and PaperCity has the exclusive details.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
starlocalmedia.com

Meet active Mesquite community member Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan

Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan has been serving the Mesquite community for several years. From the PTA to the Planning and Zoning commission, Dharmarajan has played an active role in helping Mesquite become a better place. How have you gotten involved with the Mesquite Community?
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco

The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco

Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
mckinneyonline.com

E.J. Wills Gastropub Announces Expansion and Opening of Exclusive Private Event Venue

MCKINNEY, TX, December 1, 2022 // E.J. Wills Gastropub, the locally-owned and award-winning restaurant, today announced a merger with sister concept McKinney Coffee Company. The acquisition and remodeling of the former java shop’s space has afforded a 1,200 square foot expansion for diners and the creation of an exclusive private event venue available to rent for any occasion.
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton

Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
chainstoreage.com

375,000-sq.-ft. of retail planned for $3 billion development north of Dallas

Frisco Square in Frisco, Texas, gave valid meaning to the term “town center” when it landed the city’s Town Hall as an anchor tenant. Now a new project aims to give the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb its Central Park. The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre “progressive mixed-experience...

