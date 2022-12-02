Read full article on original website
Live theatre, historical happenings, and more lined up for The Leader communities for the week of Dec. 4
With Saturdays on the Square this weekend in Carrollton and Rockin’ Around The Realm in Lewisville, there’s plenty to do this week in The Leader communities. Take a look at the top five things to do for the week of Dec. 4. Christmas at the Perry.
Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat
DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
Meet Tamika Wilson, kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe in McKinney
Tamika Wilson serves as kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe, located at 224 E Virginia St. in McKinney. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Christmas Lights 2022: How the Grinch Stole Diamond Loch’s Spotlight in North Richland Hills
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
For The Mix — a new development coming to former Wade Park in Frisco — the emphasis is on the open space
This month, work will move forward for a plot of land in Frisco that has previously been a source of many questions in the community. As reported earlier this week by the Frisco Enterprise, plans for the 112-acre project The Mix were announced, detailing a new vision for the land that was previously known as Wade Park.
Live music, craft fair, and more arranged in Coppell for the week of Dec. 4
The holiday season is in full swing with an array of live performance opportunities, a craft fair, and more in Coppell this week. Take a look at the top five things to do in Coppell for the week of Dec. 4. Holidays at Heritage Park.
Celina's downtown events bring visitors to local businesses
One year ago, Traci Miller remembers being a “spectator” at Celina’s Christmas on the Square event. The lease had just been signed on her future business in downtown Celina, and the dream of opening her shop, Terramania, on Pecan Street was close to becoming a reality. As a result, in during the city’s 2021 iteration of its Christmas on the Square event, she was a visitor taking in the sights.
Fort Worth’s New Showcase Hotel Brings Something New to the Downtown Restaurant Scene — Inside Sandman Signature’s Bold Musume Move
Musume's backlit, screen-lined whiskey bar will transport diners to Japan. The finishing touches are being put on the 20-story Waggoner Building’s complete transformation from a century old office tower into a boutique hotel. Built in 1920, it’s one of Fort Worth’s most historic high-rises, having earned a place on the National Historic Register. The new Sandman Signature Hotel will be a 245 room showplace that is scheduled to open in March. It is also bringing a new signature restaurant to Fort Worth and PaperCity has the exclusive details.
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
See which local businesses are celebrating ribbon cuttings this month in Frisco
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Refresh Frisco. The ceremony is scheduled for noon Dec. 6 at 124 Rose Lane Unit 405 (Entrance 2).
Two North Texas cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Get to know the Allen Fairview Chamber's programming and special events director Terri Martinez
Terri Martinez came on board the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce as a programming and special events director in September. Being a member of the chamber through different businesses, she has had experience understanding the business side of working with a chamber. How did you get involved with the Allen...
Meet active Mesquite community member Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan
Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan has been serving the Mesquite community for several years. From the PTA to the Planning and Zoning commission, Dharmarajan has played an active role in helping Mesquite become a better place. How have you gotten involved with the Mesquite Community?
First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco
The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco
Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
A Fort Worth home - indoor pool and slide included - gets Zillow-famous
FORT WORTH, Texas — Any house is better with a pool, right?. And, better yet, with a pool inside of it. That's what among the (several) interesting things a home for sale in Fort Worth is offering. The home, located at 1809 Carl Street in east Fort Worth, is listed at $745,000.
E.J. Wills Gastropub Announces Expansion and Opening of Exclusive Private Event Venue
MCKINNEY, TX, December 1, 2022 // E.J. Wills Gastropub, the locally-owned and award-winning restaurant, today announced a merger with sister concept McKinney Coffee Company. The acquisition and remodeling of the former java shop’s space has afforded a 1,200 square foot expansion for diners and the creation of an exclusive private event venue available to rent for any occasion.
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton
Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
375,000-sq.-ft. of retail planned for $3 billion development north of Dallas
Frisco Square in Frisco, Texas, gave valid meaning to the term “town center” when it landed the city’s Town Hall as an anchor tenant. Now a new project aims to give the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb its Central Park. The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre “progressive mixed-experience...
