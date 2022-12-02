The December meeting of the Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee heard from two Vista City Officials at the December monthly meeting. The first presenter was Vista City Councilmember Joe Green. Councilman Green reported on his involvement as a member of the Regional Solid Waste Association. He stated this organization is extremely important to all citizens and will have an impact on businesses beginning now. Senate Bill 1383 deals with diverting organic waste, either turning it into fuel or donating uneaten food. Currently the EdCo trash trucks use renewable natural gas. A tier system was established and currently Tier 1 businesses, like Costco and Walmart have to begin compliances with the stipulations in the bill or risk large fines. The process of educating these large businesses is ongoing. There are 40 businesses in the Tier 1 level in the City of Vista. Tier 2 businesses, like restaurants, will have to be in compliance beginning January 2024. There are 10 Tier 2 businesses in Vista that would currently fall into this category. Councilman Green said there is $375 million dollars in grant funding for recycling programs that is available to assist in this process. A Framework will be established by April or May of 2023 to deal with the required compliance. The committee was told that there is a rate stability from EdCo and the City of Vista and EdCo has been a good partner for the City of Vista. Kristal Jabara, Representative from Supervisor Jim Desmond’s Office, said the Supervisor would like to set a Goal of making the area a Net Zero Community when it comes to striving for a 100% reuse of trash for recycling purposes. Another Senate Bill the Councilman referenced was SB 54 which deals with compostable bags. He said his involvement with this committee has been educational and enlightening in dealing with this important topic that effects all citizens and businesses in all cities.

