presidiosentinel.com
Coastal Communities Concert Band Hosts 27th Annual Holiday Concert
At 2 p.m., Saturday, December 10 Coastal Communities Concert Band will herald in the holiday season with a special concert benefiting local seniors in need. The 27th Annual Holiday Concert at Carlsbad Community Church, located at 3175 Harding Street, will raise much-needed funds for local nonprofit Meals on Wheels San Diego County and its senior clients. Advance registration is recommended for this very popular concert event and tickets can be purchased online at sandiegomealsonwheels.org.
northcountydailystar.com
First Friday Oceanside Art Walk
Gives back to the Oceanside community through cultural events, scholarships and grants. We are a non-profit organization, relying on dedicated volunteers. Would you like to get involved with our Art Walk?. Terry Woods has been a North County resident for over three decades. Community activist, Board of Directors Vista Chamber...
thevistapress.com
Escondido Holiday Festival December 10th
Escondido, CA –Escondido Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Grape Day Park in Escondido from 11AM to 6 PM.
macaronikid.com
6 Free Christmas Events Happening This Weekend-Don't Miss Them!
Christmas time is coming, and there are plenty of free events! $ave your money for gifts, and enjoy these holiday happenings this weekend! I've lived in San Diego almost twenty years, and I am truly impressed by the number of festivities that take place. Stay in the loop with Macaroni Kid, and you won't miss a beat!
City considers designating Hillcrest neighborhood as a historic district
Hillcrest is widely known as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community, and now the city wants to make it a historic district. But some business owners think it needs to go further to preserve its culture.
presidiosentinel.com
Annual ‘Share the Love’ Food Truck Event
Making its return from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7 is the popular “Share the Love” event, hosted by Kearny Mesa Subaru and Meals on Wheels San Diego County. This free event is open to the public and brings together some of San Diego’s best food truck eats, all in support of local nonprofits, including Meals on Wheels San Diego County. The event takes place at Kearny Mesa Subaru, located at.
Hundreds of seniors receive Christmas gifts from volunteers
It’s the season of giving and today hundreds of seniors received a holiday surprise: poinsettias, $25 gift cards, and handwritten Christmas cards.
Holidays in San Diego – Where to See Lights, Trees, Parades, More
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and though San Diego only may have caroling in the (faux) snow, dang it, we have it. Whether you like your celebrations big or small, at big amusement parks or in parades close to home, here’s a look at the sheer number of ways to celebrate the season this year.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Oceanside will welcome the holiday season Thursday with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market Downtown. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m.and be there when the tree lights up! This annual holiday event will be filled with activities and expanded amusements for the whole family. From 5-8:30 p.m., kids can enjoy free visits with Santa, kids craft tables, milk & cookies and more. Before and after the Tree Lighting, Sunset Market attendees can shop the first Holiday Gift Market of the Year.
northcountydailystar.com
Chamber Government Affairs Updated on Waste Water and Vista Development
The December meeting of the Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee heard from two Vista City Officials at the December monthly meeting. The first presenter was Vista City Councilmember Joe Green. Councilman Green reported on his involvement as a member of the Regional Solid Waste Association. He stated this organization is extremely important to all citizens and will have an impact on businesses beginning now. Senate Bill 1383 deals with diverting organic waste, either turning it into fuel or donating uneaten food. Currently the EdCo trash trucks use renewable natural gas. A tier system was established and currently Tier 1 businesses, like Costco and Walmart have to begin compliances with the stipulations in the bill or risk large fines. The process of educating these large businesses is ongoing. There are 40 businesses in the Tier 1 level in the City of Vista. Tier 2 businesses, like restaurants, will have to be in compliance beginning January 2024. There are 10 Tier 2 businesses in Vista that would currently fall into this category. Councilman Green said there is $375 million dollars in grant funding for recycling programs that is available to assist in this process. A Framework will be established by April or May of 2023 to deal with the required compliance. The committee was told that there is a rate stability from EdCo and the City of Vista and EdCo has been a good partner for the City of Vista. Kristal Jabara, Representative from Supervisor Jim Desmond’s Office, said the Supervisor would like to set a Goal of making the area a Net Zero Community when it comes to striving for a 100% reuse of trash for recycling purposes. Another Senate Bill the Councilman referenced was SB 54 which deals with compostable bags. He said his involvement with this committee has been educational and enlightening in dealing with this important topic that effects all citizens and businesses in all cities.
localemagazine.com
Jingle All the Way to This Carlsbad Resort for a Festive, Family-Friendly Vacation
The Cassara Carlsbad Is All Things Merry and Bright This December. Have yourself a merry little Christmas this year at The Cassara Carlsbad! This holiday season, The Cassara Carlsbad has gifted its guests with a nice list of festive activities and package deals to make this holiday season one for the books. Instead of a snow-cation this winter, head to this coastal retreat for a SoCal winter wonderland experience overlooking the striking sea. From handcrafted holiday cocktails to kayaking the California coast, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So pack up your favorite elves and sled over to The Cassara Carlsbad—here’s the deets on what’s happening this season!
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 1-4: December Nights, tree lightings and more
December is finally here, and the first weekend of the month is packed with holiday activities and events. If you’re planning to do some shopping, check out our holiday gift guide. Need a Christmas gift or any other present for the holidays? This list of ideas will help you...
presidiosentinel.com
Building A House on a Stack of Marbles
Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.
eastcountymagazine.org
GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL
December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
County leaders hold Homeless Resource Fair in Lakeside
LAKESIDE, Calif. — A Homeless Resource Fair was held on Friday morning in Lakeside to provide participants access to essential services. Some of the services offered included the Homeless Court Program with attorneys present to review their cases for potential resolution, DMV, child support, showers, detox and substance abuse treatment, public assistance such as medical, EBT, Cal-Works and welfare through the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.
San Diego Channel
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
presidiosentinel.com
Celebrate the Season in Wild Style at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
‘Tis the season! Wild Holidays returns to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on select dates: December 3 and 4, December 10 and 11, December 17 through 23, and December 26 through 31, 2022; and January 1, 2023. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this event, except for January 1 when hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wild Holidays festivities begin at 4 p.m. The annual celebration invites guests to experience the wonders of the Safari Park, located at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido, with a special holiday twist.
San Diego Channel
Helicopter crews rescue injured hiker in Black Mountain Ranch
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An injured hiker in the Black Mountain Ranch area of North County was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital. Rescue medics responded to a report of the hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. Sunday and a helicopter dropped a medic to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online incident log.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
