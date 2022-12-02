Read full article on original website
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Jimmy G suffers ankle injury, carted to 49ers locker room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
49ers signing veteran QB Josh Johnson following Garoppolo injury, per Schefter
Quarterback Brock Purdy, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, was eight years old when journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson entered the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Johnson to be Purdy's backup for the remainder of the season.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Getting ankle checked
Walker is scheduled to undergo tests Monday to evaluate what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has termed as a "jammed" right ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Walker exited in the first half of Sunday's 27-23 win over the Rams with the ankle injury, finishing the day with three carries for 36 yards across 14 snaps. According to Rapoport, Walker's injury is different from a sprain because the joint of his ankle jammed down, but the Seahawks are still trying to determine the severity of the issue. Walker's upcoming tests should shed more light on his availability for the Seahawks' Week 14 game against the Panthers.
Jimmy Garoppolo carted off field in 49ers injury blow
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in the first half against the Dolphins. The quarterback was slow to get up after being sacked on the 49ers’ first drive. He was carted to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. The 49ers have since turned to rookie Brock Purdy, whom they selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco and Miami are tied 10-10 in the first half. News of Garoppolo’s injury comes hours after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported how both he and the...
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Seahawks' Josh Jones: Exits with injury
Jones will not return Sunday against the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Jones came into the day questionable due to an illness, but despite suiting up, he'll have his day cut short due to a new injury. In his absence, Joey Blount will likely see increased work at safety behind Quandre Diggs and Ryan Neal.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
Giants' Matt Breida: Absent from ground game in tie
Breida nabbed his only target for four yards and did not log a carry in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday. Breida has been a very distant backup ball-carrying option behind Saquon Barkley all season, but he had gotten at least one carry in each contest prior to Week 13. The only two Giants to log a tote Sunday were Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, so Breida's lack of action on the ground wasn't a matter of him being usurped on the depth chart. New York seems determined to put its offense on the back of Barkley as the team pushes for a playoff spot, so there is no expectation that Breida's opportunities will grow while the No. 1 back is healthy.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
Giants' Darius Slayton: Expected to play
Slayton (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, is expected to be healthy enough to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Slayton missed the Giants' final two practices of Week 13 due to the illness, but he appears to be making progress as Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff approaches. Managers planning on including Slayton in fantasy lineups this week will still want to make sure that he isn't included among the Giants' list of inactive players, which will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
49ers' Ross Dwelley: Out Sunday
Dwelley (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Dolphins. Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Dwelley will sit for the first time this season, while the 49ers will dress George Kittle, Charlie Woerner and Tyler Kroft at tight end. He'll work to earn a chance to suit up Week 14 against the Buccaneers.
