Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow spits hot fire at Justin Reid after Cincy beats Chiefs again
The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs. Burrow once again played a dominant role for the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Cowboys set to wear rare red stripe on their helmet for just the second time in 46 years and here's why
For the third time this season, the Cowboys will be making a change to their helmet, and this time around, they'll be featuring a look that they've only worn a total of two times over the past 46 years. When Dallas kicks off against Indianapolis on Sunday night, the Cowboys...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Will Get This Key Member of Their Offense Back for Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Najee Harris returned to the field to practice Friday and will likely be available to play on Sunday. Harris, the former number 1 draft pick out of the University of Alabama, has missed practice this week after sustaining an oblique injury in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie isn't happy with how things are shaking out at wide receiver.
Yardbarker
Steelers Insider Believes Rookie Jaylen Warren Will Get His First Opportunity As RB1 Against The Atlanta Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers are visiting the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and they will be looking to win two games in a row for the first time this season. The offense has played much better since the bye week, going 2-1 and Kenny Pickett has led a balanced attack. Matt Canada and Mike Tomlin have made a concentrated effort to cut down his passing attempts and run the football with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
Steelers rack up hefy fines after post-interception celebration
The NFL came down hard on Pittsburgh Steelers this week after a large number of the team celebrated an interception by cornerback James Pierre during last week’s game. As a group, the team was fined $132,484 for the celebration. After Pierre’s first-quarter interception of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan,...
CBS Sports
NFL teams looking at Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible fit to fill coaching vacancies, per report
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten championships, a 74-24 record during his eight years with his alma mater and has his team on the cusp of a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. It's not a surprise that there could be other teams courting him sooner rather than later and it appears some NFL teams may have already started looking at Harbaugh as a potential candidate to fill their coaching vacancies.
Walk-Off Thoughts: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Join AFC's Elite Following Win Over Chiefs
Cincinnati is 8-4 following the win
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Giants' Matt Breida: Absent from ground game in tie
Breida nabbed his only target for four yards and did not log a carry in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday. Breida has been a very distant backup ball-carrying option behind Saquon Barkley all season, but he had gotten at least one carry in each contest prior to Week 13. The only two Giants to log a tote Sunday were Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, so Breida's lack of action on the ground wasn't a matter of him being usurped on the depth chart. New York seems determined to put its offense on the back of Barkley as the team pushes for a playoff spot, so there is no expectation that Breida's opportunities will grow while the No. 1 back is healthy.
CBS Sports
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Exits with injury
Mekari (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos. The 25-year-old started at left tackle Sunday with Ronnie Stanley (ankle) ruled inactive for the second game in a row. In Mekari's absence, either Ben Cleveland or Daniel Faalele will likely step in versus Denver.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Racks up 76 yards
Freiermuth recorded three catches on five targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Falcons. Freiermuth was involved early, tallying two receptions for 19 yards on Pittsburgh's first possession. He managed only one catch thereafter, though he accounted for Pittsburgh's longest play from scrimmage with a 57-yard catch midway through the second quarter. Freiermuth continues to serve as a key target for rookie Kenny Pickett, as he now has at least three catches in each of his last six games. In that same span, he's topped 75 yards on three occasions.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not returning Sunday
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest at the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker was examined in the middle of the second quarter and eventually was deemed to have a right ankle injury, which won't allow him to log any more Week 13 action. Prior to his exit, he had three carries for 36 yards and didn't haul in his only target. With Travis Homer (illness) inactive and Rashaad Penny (ankle/fibula) on injured reserve, the Seahawks backfield has been whittled down to DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Carted off Sunday
Queen has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a thigh injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Queen recorded nine tackles before he went down with a thigh issue that required him to be carted off the field, per Zrebiec. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, its apparent severity could threaten his availability heading into Baltimore's Week 14 game versus Pittsburgh. With Queen sidelined, expect Roquan Smith and Malik Harrison to slot in as the Ravens' primary inside linebackers.
Comments / 0