High Voltage, Low Prices: Everything In This AC/DC Fashion Collab Is Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

AC/DC is launching one of its largest brand collaborations to date, with the band licensing their name, artwork and iconography to a new collection with ROMWE .

The ROMWE x AC/DC collection includes more than 60 pieces, with unisex T-shirts, hoodies and sweats, plus bathing suits and crop tops. The collection also includes a host of accessories, like AC/DC album phone cases, jewelry, bags and bucket hats.

Buy AC/DC Tie-Dye Logo Tee $14

Prices for the fast fashion collaboration start at just $1, which gets you an AC/DC “Lightning and Letter” cuff ring . It’s not just clothing either — the collab also includes AC/DC branded pillows, tapestries and home accessories in the band’s famous red and black colorway, and other punk rock-inspired motifs. Nothing is more than $30, with the most expensive item being a drawstring unisex hoodie at $28 .

Buy AC/DC Bucket Hat $7

Other inspirations for the ROMWE collection include the artwork from the band’s Highway to Hell album cover to a reinterpretation of their “Stiff Upper Lip” European Tour poster. This is an officially-licensed collaboration with AC/DC, who have also lent their name to shoe lines and “ word art ” collabs in the past.

The ROMWE x AC/DC collection is available now online at ROMWE.com . The site’s Cyber Week promo right now gets you free shipping on purchase over $19 along with a number of discount codes you can redeem for select purchases.