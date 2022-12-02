Has The Miami Heat's Championship Window Closed?

https://www.si.com/nba/2022/12/02/nba-reset-button-timberwolves-bulls-heat

Last year the Miami Heat were one shot from making the NBA Finals.

After a quiet offseason, some are questioning if the Heat can keep pace with the rest of the Eastern Conference. Sports Illustrated senior writer recently tackled the subject during an debate with SI writer Chris Mannix. Here's what Beck had to say about the Heat:

“Listen, I love what the Heat have done in this mini era since acquiring Jimmy [Butler],” Beck said. “They’re tough as hell, they share the ball, they do all the little things to win games. The problem is, they have to do all of that at the highest possible level, every night, because they just don’t have the firepower of the top-tier teams. And there’s a hard limit on how many games — or how many playoff series — you can win if you don’t have an elite scorer or two. The Heat don’t. They can’t match Giannis [Antetokounmpo] or [Jayson] Tatum or [Joel] Embiid or [Kevin] Durant, or even Donovan Mitchell. And with the rise of the Cavs (and potentially the Raptors), I don’t see the Heat cracking the top four in the East again with this core. Butler is 33, with a lot of hard miles on him. [Kyle] Lowry is 36. The clock is ticking. That run to the Finals in 2020 was inspiring and memorable. But that was their peak. I just don’t see the Heat finding the elite scorer they need to make another run before these guys are done.”

