ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheHeat

Has The Miami Heat's Championship Window Closed?

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isKIr_0jVWL30A00

https://www.si.com/nba/2022/12/02/nba-reset-button-timberwolves-bulls-heat

Last year the Miami Heat were one shot from making the NBA Finals.

After a quiet offseason, some are questioning if the Heat can keep pace with the rest of the Eastern Conference. Sports Illustrated senior writer recently tackled the subject during an debate with SI writer Chris Mannix. Here's what Beck had to say about the Heat:

“Listen, I love what the Heat have done in this mini era since acquiring Jimmy [Butler],” Beck said. “They’re tough as hell, they share the ball, they do all the little things to win games. The problem is, they have to do all of that at the highest possible level, every night, because they just don’t have the firepower of the top-tier teams. And there’s a hard limit on how many games — or how many playoff series — you can win if you don’t have an elite scorer or two. The Heat don’t. They can’t match Giannis [Antetokounmpo] or [Jayson] Tatum or [Joel] Embiid or [Kevin] Durant, or even Donovan Mitchell. And with the rise of the Cavs (and potentially the Raptors), I don’t see the Heat cracking the top four in the East again with this core. Butler is 33, with a lot of hard miles on him. [Kyle] Lowry is 36. The clock is ticking. That run to the Finals in 2020 was inspiring and memorable. But that was their peak. I just don’t see the Heat finding the elite scorer they need to make another run before these guys are done.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler expected back Friday against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jae Crowder once again linked with the Heat. CLICK HERE

Haywood Highsmith stating his case to stay in rotation. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade

While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Footwear News

Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball

The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
People

Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long is still upset by the way the Boston Celtics organization handled the fallout of her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension and affair. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long, 52, said that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately amid the scandal, which broke in September. Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization.
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy