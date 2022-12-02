Read full article on original website
Rain returns starting Monday, slowly warming as well
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the rain for our Sunday, but that begins to change as we head into Monday afternoon as our next round of rain moves in. It’ll be a week where you’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby as well as the WVLT First Alert Weather App as rain is back in the forecast for just about every day over the next 8-Days.
Eye to the Sky: Rain, rain and more rain
If you’re looking for sunshine and happiness, you probably don’t want to look at the 7-day forecast. Sunday’s forecast from the National Weather Service is for mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 40s — good news, especially since the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade was rescheduled for Sunday.
Much colder on Sunday, clouds return
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday starts with temperatures in the 30s.and clouds around. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
TDOT: Line work on I-75 could cause temporary rolling roadblocks
TDOT cautions drivers who will be traveling through Campbell County on I-75 North AND South between Mile Marker 157 and Kentucky State Line that, on Saturday, December 3rd to be alert for a possible series of temporary rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 and 11 am as utility crews perform overhead line work.
Scott Appalachian Industries wins Judges’ Choice award at annual Christmas parade
ONEIDA | For a second consecutive year, Scott Appalachian Industries won Judges’ Choice with its entry in the 2022 Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. SAI won the top award in the parade with its float themed “Under the Sea.” Last year, SAI won Judges’ Choice with a “Disney Enchanted Christmas” float.
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
2 dogs dead in house fire on Lakewood Road
Two dogs died after a fire burned a home in Kingston, according to Kingston Police Department Chief Jim Washam.
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
High Tea and Grand Luxury at the Tennessean Hotel
Make this a memorable holiday with High Tea at the exquisite Tennessean Hotel. It is located next to the World’s Fair Park, along the banks of the Tennessee River, in downtown Knoxville. Southern hospitality welcomes guests as they step into luxury. Sip in elegance as top notch service caters...
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Vol legend Heath Shuler speaks to the state bound Mavericks in Anderson County. Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Dolly Parton and the Kelly Clarkson Show teamed up to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Toys for Tots kicks-off across East...
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
Driver injured in October crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike dies
The driver that was injured after his car was struck in an October crash has died according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.
‘Deeply disturbed’ Knox County Commissioner invites community discussion on deli incident at Dec. 19 meeting
Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy wrote a letter stating she is "deeply disturbed" by the stance that the Knox County Sheriff's Office has taken.
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
Putnam County authorities searching for missing man last seen in September
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who has not been seen by his family for more than two months.
