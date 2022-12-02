ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13 WHAM

Food pantry relaunches to help with surge in grocery prices

Rochester, N.Y. — A local food pantry is relaunching after being at the Church of Love Faith Center for over 25 years. In the last two months the food pantry has been renovated to give it a relaunch with a more focused approach within their district. Organizers say as...
13 WHAM

Legal fight over Brighton Whole Foods to begin this week

Brighton, N.Y. — To build or not to build is the topic of conversation for many residents in Brighton, Regarding Whole Foods coming to a Brighton Plaza. 13 WHAM spoke with numerous community members on their thoughts on the Whole Foods coming to their area. There was a 50/50...
13 WHAM

2022 Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive comes to a close

Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked the end of this year's Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive, a nine-day event hosted by 13WHAM that shines a light on incredible work being done in the community. The annual event is constantly on the move, changing locations every day, bouncing all around the...
westsidenewsny.com

Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant

The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
13 WHAM

Annual 'Lights On For Life' Motorcade Event honors DWI victims and their families

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Imported Driving, and family members of DWI victims held their annual ‘Lights On For Life’ motorcade on Saturday. The event honored DWI victims and their families while also teaching people about the dangers and consequences of drugged...
westsidenewsny.com

Winter clothing drive announced

First Congregational Church – UCC Spencerport is engaged in an ongoing effort to support the needs of students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Rochester Academy Charter School (RACS), located at 310 Hinchey Road. RACS is a free K-12 charter school with students from all over Monroe County. It boasts a high school graduation rate of 94%.
13 WHAM

Roc Holiday Village off to a windy start

Rochester, N.Y. — After over a month of preparation, the annual Roc Holiday Village is underway. The second windy event this week caused cancelled reservations and a delayed opening. However, it didn't stop day two of the annual Roc Holiday Village. Co-founder Kelli Marsh says safety is their top...
13 WHAM

Shop With A Cop event gives children positive experiences with officers

Victor, N.Y. — Ontario County PBA Back the Blue collaborated with local law enforcement, Eastview Mall, and Dick’s House of Sport to hold their annual Shop With A Cop event on Sunday. The event partners an Ontario County school-aged child with a volunteer from law enforcement to provide...
13 WHAM

Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need

Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...

