13 WHAM
Food pantry relaunches to help with surge in grocery prices
Rochester, N.Y. — A local food pantry is relaunching after being at the Church of Love Faith Center for over 25 years. In the last two months the food pantry has been renovated to give it a relaunch with a more focused approach within their district. Organizers say as...
Brighton Whole Foods: Daniele family to present last lawsuit Monday
Down Monroe Avenue from Twelve Corners, about 5% of Whole Foods Plaza is currently operational.
13 WHAM
Legal fight over Brighton Whole Foods to begin this week
Brighton, N.Y. — To build or not to build is the topic of conversation for many residents in Brighton, Regarding Whole Foods coming to a Brighton Plaza. 13 WHAM spoke with numerous community members on their thoughts on the Whole Foods coming to their area. There was a 50/50...
Hearing and Speech Center, Monroe Co. hold free hearing checks
Greg Horton, Director of Audiology at Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, said the checks are vital to maintaining hearing as we age.
13 WHAM
2022 Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive comes to a close
Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked the end of this year's Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive, a nine-day event hosted by 13WHAM that shines a light on incredible work being done in the community. The annual event is constantly on the move, changing locations every day, bouncing all around the...
Remains of historic Jefferson Ave. church to be demolished this week
Congregants said that the new facility will be open sometime in May or June of 2023.
westsidenewsny.com
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
13 WHAM
Annual 'Lights On For Life' Motorcade Event honors DWI victims and their families
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Imported Driving, and family members of DWI victims held their annual ‘Lights On For Life’ motorcade on Saturday. The event honored DWI victims and their families while also teaching people about the dangers and consequences of drugged...
westsidenewsny.com
Winter clothing drive announced
First Congregational Church – UCC Spencerport is engaged in an ongoing effort to support the needs of students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Rochester Academy Charter School (RACS), located at 310 Hinchey Road. RACS is a free K-12 charter school with students from all over Monroe County. It boasts a high school graduation rate of 94%.
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village off to a windy start
Rochester, N.Y. — After over a month of preparation, the annual Roc Holiday Village is underway. The second windy event this week caused cancelled reservations and a delayed opening. However, it didn't stop day two of the annual Roc Holiday Village. Co-founder Kelli Marsh says safety is their top...
Rochester LGBTQ community stands against hate with vigil for Club Q victims
Any hate crime against the LGBTQ Community in any part of the country is personal for those around Rochester who also identify or are allies to this group.
UPDATE: Ontario County 911 system is back in service
The Ontario Sheriff County Office announced the 911 system is currently back in service and calls are coming in normally to the Ontario County 911 Center.
13 WHAM
Shop With A Cop event gives children positive experiences with officers
Victor, N.Y. — Ontario County PBA Back the Blue collaborated with local law enforcement, Eastview Mall, and Dick’s House of Sport to hold their annual Shop With A Cop event on Sunday. The event partners an Ontario County school-aged child with a volunteer from law enforcement to provide...
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
13 WHAM
Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need
Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...
Mayor Evans announces founding members of ROC Peace Collective
Mayor Evans also said the city is planning to add more non-profit organizations to the Roc Peace Collective.
Sunrise Smart Start: RG&E billing issues, Nazareth arrest
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Victor Central Schools remain on alert after incident involving former student
The district said the male posted concerning comments on social media in regard to his health and safety.
rochesterfirst.com
“Hemlock Woolly” continues to threaten trees in Rochester & the Finger Lakes this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the colder, winter months there’s an invasive insect killing Hemlock trees in the area; some that could be in your backyard. While this has been a known problem for Rochester and the Finger Lakes for several years, the infestation only keeps marching on.
