nddist.com
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
E-commerce technology firm Kyklo announced Thursday that is has become a member of the Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Distributors International Association. Kyklo officials said the company has helped manufacturers syndicate data to their distributors since its formation in 2015, and that it looked forward to "both learning and sharing" as a part of HARDI.
u.today
Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
TechCrunch
As demand for real estate VR booms, Founders Fund leads $16M round into Giraffe360 platform
Players in the space include Walnut, Stonly, Capterra… the list goes on. There is also Matterport which does virtual tours, but its clients are photographers. Back in 2020, another player, Giraffe360 raised $4.5 million in a funding round led by LAUNCHub Ventures and Hoxton Ventures. It has a robotic...
salestechstar.com
Findings Wins the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for ‘Best Supply Chain Management Start-Up of 2022’
Declared as the Supply Chain Management award winner out of 16 finalists. FINDINGS, the supply chain compliance automation company, won the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for its innovative technology that allows companies of all sizes to benefit from comprehensive and affordable end-to-end compliance assurance and monitoring for their entire supply chain. The ATLAS award is a joint effort also with AWS, Startup Nation Central, the IAI, and others.
CoinTelegraph
Gavin Wood announces Polkadot developments for 2023 and beyond at Sub0 developer conference
Polkadot co-founder and Parity Technologies chief architect Gavin Wood joined hundreds of the most talented engineers and developers in Web3 at Sub0, the conference for Polkadot developers. Wood gave an impromptu keynote address providing insights into how the various upgrades already flagged for the network would play out in 2023....
thecoinrise.com
BlackRock Had Invested Over $24M In FTX
According to Reuters, BlackRock’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink stated on Wednesday that the asset management giant had invested $24 million in FTX before the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Fink, speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference, reportedly said that it appeared as there were misdeeds within...
bitcoinist.com
RBB LAB Uses NFT to Serve Alberto De Luigi and Andreas Kohl Summons
San Marino, Dec 5, 2022 — RBB Lab, a technology development firm based in the Republic of San Marino, has used NFT (Non-Fungible Token) technology to issue court summonses for the case against Alberto De Luigi, Andreas Kohl, both former collaborators of the firm, and their company Sequentia AG incorporated in Liechtenstein.
usethebitcoin.com
Stripe Launches Fiat-To-Crypto Onramp Solution
Stripe announced the launch of its fiat-to-crypto payment offering for businesses on Web3 and expand its partnerships with crypto companies. The fintech company has maintained its optimism toward the crypto ecosystem and remains enthusiastic about the underlying prospects for innovation. Stripe’s Embeddable & Customizable Fiat-To-Crypto Onramp. Stripe, an online...
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says Regulation Is Key for Mainstream Adoption of Crypto
The bankruptcy of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, is a major blow to the cryptocurrency industry’s credibility, but there are silver linings, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. “An increased urgency for regulation may enable greater institutional engagement, and a shift in...
CoinDesk
Keeping the Crypto Industry Bankrolled
Cryptocurrency and Web3 evangelist Chris Dixon is a partner at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), one of the crypto industry’s leading VCs. There he has cultivated a reputation for having something of a Midas touch, leading a $25 million funding round for Coinbase back in 2013 that allowed a16z to ultimately amass nearly 20 million shares in the company. Those shares yielded a roughly $10 billion return when Coinbase went public in 2021. That’s a 60-times return on a16z's initial investment in the crypto exchange. And it's that deal that earned Dixon the top spot on Forbes’ Magazine 2022 Midas List in April.
cryptocurrencywire.com
CryptoNewsBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Operating Business, Assets Acquisition by MICT Completed
Company: Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa, has been acquired by MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT); the transaction was completed today. According to the announcement, the agreement includes 100% ownership of Tingo Inc.’s operating business and assets, specifically its subsidiary, Tingo Mobile Limited; 100% consolidation of Tingo Mobile’s revenues and income; 100% consolidation of Tingo Mobile’s balance sheet; and the opportunity to “globalize and dollarize an already established rapidly growing and highly scalable fintech and agri-fintech business.” The transaction included MICT issuing 19.9% of its common stock to Tingo, together with Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock, each of which are convertible into shares of MICT’s common stock upon certain conditions being satisfied. MICT officials noted that the company had acquired what it believes is one of the world’s most exciting agri-fintech and fintech businesses, a business that is already highly profitable and that has delivered a number of major trade deals. “We are delighted to complete our merger with MICT, fulfilling our longstanding ambitions of achieving a NASDAQ listing for Tingo Mobile,” said Tingo Mobile founder Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “Today’s merger is enabling us to accelerate upon our ambitious global expansion strategy, which in turn is already beginning to dollarize our business, a trend that is expected to continue and grow throughout 2023 and beyond. With sizeable new opportunities in both Africa and southeast Asia already well advanced, being part of the MICT group strengthens the infrastructure and framework to support such rapid global expansion. The mutual benefits brought to each party by this transaction are already making material differences to the enlarged group. I remain very excited about the abundance of opportunities we have for Tingo Mobile and MICT, both in our immediate and long-term future.”
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research invested $1.15B in crypto miner Genesis Digital: Report
Crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets was the biggest venture investment made by Alameda Research, FTX's sister company and in the center of the exchange's bankruptcy. Documents disclosed by Bloomberg on Dec. 3 show that Genesis Digital raised $1.15 billion from Alameda in less than nine months. The capital infusion...
TechCrunch
Social commerce startup Kapu, by ex-Jumia executive, comes out of stealth with $8M funding
Kapu founder, Sam Chappatte, former Jumia Group executive vice president, said the startup has since inception in January this year been building a B2C e-commerce service that enables consumers buy groceries at lower prices, through online and offline channels. The startup is now expanding its network of local agents that...
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
Alloy CFO: Know-Your-Business Focus Aligns Banks and FinTechs in 2023
2022 was a year filled with crypto meltdowns, international sanctions, synthetic IDs and fraud attacks. But Kiran Hebbar, CFO at Alloy, told PYMNTs that 2023 will be the year where regulators ramp up their scrutiny of financial services firms. “Fraud has exploded,” he said — but looking ahead to 2023,...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
nftplazas.com
Animoca Brands to Supercharge the Metaverse with $2 Billion Fund
Web3 juggernaut and notable NFT investor, Animoca Brands, has unveiled a massive $2 billion Metaverse fund. The new fund was named Animoca Capital and will spearhead the evolution of digital property rights within the virtual realm. The news comes as Animoca Brands co-founder, Yat Siu, spoke in an interview with...
