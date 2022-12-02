Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
Ricochet wins WWE SmackDown World Cup, Intercontinental title match set
Ricochet will now meet Gunther for the Intercontinental title on the December 16 edition of SmackDown.
Vince Russo on WWE: “How is there not one sexy, attractive woman who’s a non-wrestler?”
During the Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on the idea of Baron Corbin having a female manager in WWE instead of JBL…. “Here’s what I don’t understand. Think really, really about this, bro. You’ve got a 3-hour show, and you’ve got a 2-hour show on Friday. You got God knows how many wrestlers on the roster. Can I ask you one simple question? How is there not one sexy, attractive woman on the show who’s a non-wrestler? Bro, there’s not one. Why couldn’t that type of person be with Baron Corbin? And maybe she’s a gold digger because, you know, tie anyone all the money. How could there not be one sexy, attractive female in three hours that is not a wrestler? How is that possible?”
The Rock’s Possible WWE Return Being Discussed Along With Deadline For WrestleMania Involvement
It could be time to smell what The Rock is cooking in WWE again although a recent report suggests it’s up to the People’s Champion to decide. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is arguably the biggest movie star in the world and you could even say he’s one of the most well-known celebrities as well. It would be a huge thing for WWE to get him to come back to wrestling for at least one more match, or perhaps two of them.
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
Barry Windham, WWE Hall of Famer, in ICU After Suffering Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack, according to a report from... The post Barry Windham, WWE Hall of Famer, in ICU After Suffering Heart Attack appeared first on Outsider.
Kurt Angle To Return To WWE Next Week On SmackDown
Kurt Angle will be returning to WWE next week on SmackDown. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see a “Birthday Celebration” for the WWE Hall of Famer on next week’s show, which takes place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
Details on how Sami Zayn’s storyline with The Bloodline got started
During an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Sami Zayn talked about how his storyline with The Bloodline got started…. “I won’t pull the curtain back too much, but the idea was kicked around about a year ago, a good six months before the seeds were even planted on screen. The first time I think there was any interaction between myself and the Bloodline was just after WrestleMania. In actuality, the idea was first discussed going into Survivor Series of last year. I was doing this whole thing on SmackDown where I was the longest-tenured member as the locker room leader. I thought it’d be something interesting with the locker room leader and Head of the Table. The premise being, the Head of the Table isn’t in the locker room anymore. I wasn’t originally envisioning being a full member of the Bloodline or anything like that, just something to where Roman and I can occasionally get on screen together in a light-hearted way and I’m giving him these reports of what’s going on and what he needs to be careful for. Every once in a while, I get things kicked my way too. That was sort of the idea.”
Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Will Get Title Shot On 12/9 WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on next week's "WWE SmackDown" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was announced on the 12/2 "WWE SmackDown" that McIntyre & Sheamus will challenge the winners of The Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Elias title match scheduled for the 12/5 "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C.
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
Wrestling Observer Live: Is Ricochet's WWE push for real this time?
Following his World Cup win Friday, is the high-flyer finally getting his big moment?
Sami Zayn Explains What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns, Wishes Survivor Series Segment Was On TV
Sami Zayn speaks about learning by working alongside "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. For many fans, Sami Zayn is their favorite part of The Bloodline. As a loveable weasel who is helping everybody get in touch with their inner Uce, Sami Zayn was able to turn "a guest spot" into a full-time deal.
Tegan Nox returns to WWE during the December 2nd 2022 edition of Smackdown
During the December 2nd 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Liv Morgan had a physical altercation with Damage CTRL but the numbers game caught up with her. Tegan Nox made her return to WWE by making the save to help out Liv. Tegan and Liv stood tall to end the segment.
Triple H’s WWE Creative Regime Never Brought Up 24/7 Title
The 24/7 Championship was introduced a couple of years ago. The rules for the title resembled that of the Hardcore Championship from the attitude era. Whoever held the title had to defend it 24/7. The Championship was first held by Titus O’Neil who held the belt for less than a day before dropping it to Robert Roode.
WWE Tag Team Title Matches Announced For Raw And Smackdown Next Week
The Usos could have a very busy week ahead as they have two tag team title defenses coming up on WWE’s two biggest television shows, but they have to win the first match to get the second match. It was on the November 11th edition of Smackdown when The...
Road Dogg comments on being rehired by WWE and his new job with the company
In an interview with The Military News, “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on being rehired by WWE…. “It was all an incredible story with divine intervention for sure. I was released in January 2022 and I had nine months of severance pay because I was a full time employee for a decade. Literally the month the severance pay was due to end, Paul (Levesque, Chief Content Officer for WWE) or Hunter as most people know him, called me and asked me if I wanted to come back. It was incredible and that’s why I say it was divine intervention. I do believe it was God looking out for me even when I was worried and was not being faithful. At the same time, I was thinking, the right thing will happen. I was praying and believing. And it did happen, it was not what I was expecting.”
Video compilation of WWE superstars that returned in 2022
From WWE: Watch Ronda Rousey, Cody Rhodes, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and more WWE Superstars return in 2022. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
Poker Tournament Added to Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is set to host a poker tournament on Monday’s RAW. WWE has announced that JBL will host a “high-stakes invitational poker tournament” on Monday’s live RAW, with Baron Corbin at his side. The poker tournament comes after JBL and Corbin have...
