A Lottery Winner In Ontario Restarted His Phone & Checked His App 5 Times Before It Sunk In
Malfunction or life-changing fortune? That's the question Lotto Max winner Adam Stesco had to ask himself after seeing "Big Winner" pop up on his OLG app back in October. According to OLG, Stesco won a whopping $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Although it took him a minute to believe it.
Dozens Of Actors Say A Toronto Talent Agency Never Paid Them & They're Out More Than $500K
A group of actors has alleged that a Toronto talent agency owes them thousands of dollars in wages, and the company has since abruptly shut down. Former clients of Compass Artist Management have told Narcity they were never paid for their work, and according to a GoFundMe, their combined losses have surpassed $500,000.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 2 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released so get your tickets and check your numbers to see if you're a winner of the jackpot or even just a free play. With this Lotto Max draw on Friday, December 2, there is a $15 million jackpot that's up for grabs!
A Newcomer Shared How His Habits Have Changed Since Experiencing Canadian Winter (VIDEO)
Adjusting to life in a new country definitely has its challenges, but adjusting to weather you've never experienced comes with unique problems. Over on TikTok, Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) has been sharing what his life in Canada is like with his over 200K followers since arriving as a refugee from Ukraine.
A Toronto TikToker Shops At Target & Trader Joe's Every Month & Here's How She Does It
A Toronto TikToker goes to the U.S. to visit Trader Joe's and Target every month, and she grabs so many things that you can't get in Canada. Tara Michelle, a TikToker and YouTuber, posted a couple of videos on social media to share how she gets access to treats and home decor that many other Canadians wish they had.
Morning Brief: Beautiful Takeout Presentation, Holiday Delivery Woes & More
Off The Top: While recently posing in front of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, a 10-year-old boy broke down into wailing sobs when his parents surprised him with tickets to his first-ever Raptors game, per a now-viral video clip. For local basketball fans of a certain vintage, the Raptors could've only elicited such a response by using the No. 1 overall pick to draft surly power forward Andrea Bargnani.
