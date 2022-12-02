Read full article on original website
Lisa Fuentes
1d ago
Thank God they’re still good people out there in our cold, cruel world. Looks like the parents should b calling Brown & Cruppen Atty’s. Someone will b accountable for this crime. Our children are our future. Shame on them. What a brave little boy! I know mom and dad are grateful to have their 5 yr old son back home and safe!!!
Reply
2
Related
FOX2now.com
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
FOX2now.com
TPH Academy - St. Louis continues its growth in year three
TPH Academy – St. Louis continues its growth in year …. It houses some of the best youth hockey players in the St. Louis area, and for nearly three years the Total Package Hockey Academy in St. Louis has been positively impacting the lives of the students that attend the school. Fox 2's Kevin Ryans caught up with the school to see how it has grown.
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot …. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on...
FOX2now.com
22nd annual Shop With A Cop taking place Sunday morning in O'Fallon, Ill.
Almost 50 kids in Illinois will go on a Christmas shopping spree with the O'Fallon Fraternal Order of Police. It's all part of the 22nd annual Shop with a Cop. 22nd annual Shop With A Cop taking place Sunday morning …. Almost 50 kids in Illinois will go on a...
FOX2now.com
Saturday Forecast
Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him what they wanted for Christmas, all while Black vendors from across the city got to showcase their businesses. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis...
FOX2now.com
TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" salutes the high school champs
There are plenty of nights when "TKO" can be sarcastic or annoyed, but not this time. A comment from East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett served as a reminder that it's always good to celebrate the kids. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” salutes the high school …. There...
FOX2now.com
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community. Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special …. One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community. Black-owned businesses...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
FOX2now.com
Several dogs dead, one rescued after house fire in north St. Louis
Multiple dogs and puppies have died after a house fire Saturday evening in north St. Louis. Crews rescued one dog from the fire. Several dogs dead, one rescued after house fire in …. Multiple dogs and puppies have died after a house fire Saturday evening in north St. Louis. Crews...
FOX2now.com
Why the SAFE-T Act is sparking debate
The current veto session for Illinois lawmakers could lead to some tweaks in the SAFE-T Act. The current veto session for Illinois lawmakers could lead to some tweaks in the SAFE-T Act. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit...
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
FOX2now.com
'Tripledemic': What to know about COVID-19, flu, RSV in the St. Louis area
A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It's a trend many have dubbed 'tripledemic' as winter draws closer. ‘Tripledemic’: What to know about COVID-19, flu, …. A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United...
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
FOX2now.com
Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill
Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
At least 5 shot, 3 killed in St. Louis shootings this weekend
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Diplomacy and international strife on-off the soccer pitch
We begin with World Cup soccer. The United States’ Men’s National Team is out after losing to the Netherlands in the knockout round, but we're going back a few days earlier, to the U.S. versus Iran. Hancock & Kelley: Diplomacy and international strife …. We begin with World...
FOX2now.com
Surveillance footage shows Central West End break-ins 2 days after burglary suspect charged
Even though a burglary suspect was charged, several bars in the Central West End were broken into overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Surveillance footage shows Central West End break-ins …. Even though a burglary suspect was charged, several bars in the Central West End were broken into overnight,...
Police respond Friday morning, shooting in St. Louis
Officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Morganford at 4:20 a.m. on Friday.
Comments / 4