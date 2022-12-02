ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Turns Its IQAudio HATs Green

By Ian Evenden
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dfpS_0jVWJ08j00

Raspberry Pi has revamped many of its audio add-ons, replacing the previously black PCBs of the HATs with green ones to match the SBCs they’re paired with. There are a few minor layout and connector alterations too, but otherwise, the boards remain functionally unchanged. In a blog post , Raspberry Pi-maker Eben Upton explained what’s going on.

The audio HATs sit on top of a Raspberry Pi board with GPIO, such as the Raspberry Pi 4 , connecting to its GPIO pins and adding high-quality amplifiers, DACs, and phono outputs. IQaudio was founded in 2015 to create better quality sound products for Raspberry Pi boards used for things like streaming audio in stores and other businesses. However, it was absorbed into Raspberry Pi in 2020.

While the Raspberry Pi 4 can output sound via Bluetooth, its HDMI outputs, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, the audio HATs improve on this. The smallest is the Codec Zero , which features a 24-bit 96kHz Dialog Semiconductor DA7212 DAC, a built-in microphone and external microphone input socket, a mono speaker terminal, and stereo input and output channels. It's useful for projects like walkie-talkies and smart doorbells. Or for the amusing chatterbox the Raspberry Pi team built in the video above.

The DigiAMP+ holds a Texas Instruments TAS5756M stereo amplifier and stereo speaker outputs. It requires its own external power source but will also supply power to your Pi board. If you want to turn your Pi into a hi-fi system, this is the one to choose. There's also a pair of DAC boards: the DAC+ and the DAC Pro . They both have headphone amplifiers and sockets, but the DAC Pro adds a balanced/differential output in parallel to the line out.

The new boards are made in the UK but are available worldwide from approved resellers. Any layout changes aim to make the boards simpler and quicker to manufacture, and the only significant difference is that the PCBs are now green. Raspberry Pi has a specifications comparison document to help you choose which audio board best suits your needs.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Review: Does the Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth Speaker Make an Impact?

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Portable Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days, so making an impactful entrance into the space is a tall task. That high degree of difficulty isn’t stopping Victrola from entering the space with the launch of their Music Edition line of audio products. The brand sent over its Music Edition 1 speaker for us to test, and here’s what we found. Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth Speaker At A Glance Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth Speaker Buy Now On Amazon Buy Now $100 at...
TechRadar

iFi's smallest ever portable DAC wants to big up the sound from your Mac, PC or phone

British audio specialist iFi seems to be on a miniaturization mission, with a new "super-affordable" GO Link portable DAC measuring the size of a regular USB stick. Coming hot on the heels of the palm-sized iFi Uno, this new dongle-style headphone amp connects to your Mac, PC or smartphone via USB-C with a 3.5mm headphone input at the other end.
ZDNet

Gaming deal: Save $50 on the Razer Nari gaming headset on Amazon

Headsets, headphones, and earbuds are popular gifts to give over the holiday season, and we've spotted a deal on Amazon you shouldn't miss before we all down tools and have our celebrations. For a limited time, the Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset is on sale at Amazon. While you...
Digital Trends

Timekettle’s real-time translator earbuds are the best kind of practical gift

This content was produced in partnership with Timekettle. Have you ever been traveling to a foreign country and wished you had a real-time translation tool? What about in a business meeting with multicultural participants where there are some serious communication gaps? Believe it or not, there is a modern solution, and it comes in the convenient form of wireless earbuds. Timekettle prides itself on providing real-time translator earbuds, that do pretty much exactly what you’d expect. While wearing them, they offer two-way translation with 95% accuracy, in up to 40 languages, and with over 90 accents. Offline translation is available for eight languages, while online translation occurs a bit faster — in 0.5 to three seconds total. The two Timekettle sets to highlight are the WT2 Edge and the M3, which we’ll explore in more detail below! Meanwhile, if you want a pair right now, you can take advantage of a 25% off deal. Either way, let’s go.
Tom's Hardware

Palm-Sized NanoPi R5C PC Starts at Just $49

The miniature NanoPi R5C has a quad-core Arm A55 CPU stuffed inside a 2.5-inch square metal chassis. It starts at just $49 for 1GB RAM/8GB storage, but $10 more will get you quadruple that (4GB RAM/32GB storage).
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy