EU Banks Dial Back Lending
Europe’s banks will likely reduce lending next year as the region dips into a recession. That’s according to a Sunday (Dec. 4) Financial Times report, citing data from the consultancy EY. The report says that the reduction in lending — the first in nine years — will come as interest rates climb, making it tougher for businesses to borrow.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
World Economic Forum chair Klaus Schwab declares on Chinese state TV: 'China is a model for many nations'
World Economic Forum founder and Chair Klaus Schwab told CGTN, a Chinese state-run news outlet, he believes China is a model for many other countries.
CNBC
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
maritime-executive.com
Report: China is On Course to Overtake America's Naval Capabilities
A global shift in naval capabilities could be in the offing, with China’s massive navy modernization ambitions threatening the dominance of the U.S. - a development that puts Washington’s ability to control global waters at risk. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) has warned that going by the rate...
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
Washington Examiner
US and France should not 'make an issue of China,' Beijing says
China should not be made into "an issue" by either the United States or France, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in response to a statement from the presidents of the two countries. French President Emmanuel Macron visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, where the two...
Autoblog
Tax credits for European EVs to dominate trade talks with U.S.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Top European Union officials are aiming to be more vocal at a trade meeting with their U.S. counterparts on Monday in their criticism of President Joe Biden's climate law that would cut off the bloc's electric vehicles from U.S. tax credits. The U.S.-EU Trade and...
U.S. bans new Huawei, ZTE equipment sales, citing national security risk
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE (000063.SZ) because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security.
Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Democratic Republic of Congo
Glencore, a mining company based in Switzerland, settled a corruption case in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday for $180 million.
Fertilizer, chemicals to stop moving Dec. 4 ahead of rail strike deadline
Fertilizer producers warned that products would stop shipping on rail lines by Dec. 4 if a deal is not reached to avert a rail worker strike. The wider deadline is Dec. 9.
Asia shares bank on eventual China opening; oil gains
SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan.
Trade X Opens Kenyan Trading Corridor for Used Cars
B2B cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has opened a Kenyan trading corridor. This addition, which includes a shared bonded warehouse in Mombasa and an office in Nairobi, enables the company to serve automotive dealers in key East African countries, Trade X said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good ... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission...
Why a Global Business Identifier Could ‘Modernize’ Trade
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be collaborating with a dozen partner agencies to pilot a single business identifier solution designed to create a “common language” between government and industry, pinpoint high-risk shipments and facilitate legitimate trade. The so-called Global Business Identifier Evaluative Proof of Concept program, authorities said Friday, seeks to “modernize” trade processes by evaluating unique business identifiers that could replace, at some future point, the decades-old Manufacturer/Shipper Identification (MID) number currently used to track customs information. The problem with the MID in its current form is that it only includes the importer’s name, address and country of origin,...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise on easing of some COVID curbs in China
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging currencies rose on Monday, with the Chinese yuan and Vietnam's dong leading gains, as a softer U.S. dollar and signs of China easing its strict zero-COVID strategy supported investors' appetite for riskier assets. The yuan CNY=CFXS appreciated 1.4% against the dollar, hitting its...
