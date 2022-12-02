ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

EU Banks Dial Back Lending

Europe’s banks will likely reduce lending next year as the region dips into a recession. That’s according to a Sunday (Dec. 4) Financial Times report, citing data from the consultancy EY. The report says that the reduction in lending — the first in nine years — will come as interest rates climb, making it tougher for businesses to borrow.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
maritime-executive.com

Report: China is On Course to Overtake America's Naval Capabilities

A global shift in naval capabilities could be in the offing, with China’s massive navy modernization ambitions threatening the dominance of the U.S. - a development that puts Washington’s ability to control global waters at risk. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) has warned that going by the rate...
Washington Examiner

US and France should not 'make an issue of China,' Beijing says

China should not be made into "an issue" by either the United States or France, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in response to a statement from the presidents of the two countries. French President Emmanuel Macron visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, where the two...
Autoblog

Tax credits for European EVs to dominate trade talks with U.S.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Top European Union officials are aiming to be more vocal at a trade meeting with their U.S. counterparts on Monday in their criticism of President Joe Biden's climate law that would cut off the bloc's electric vehicles from U.S. tax credits. The U.S.-EU Trade and...
Reuters

Asia shares bank on eventual China opening; oil gains

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan.
PYMNTS

Trade X Opens Kenyan Trading Corridor for Used Cars

B2B cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has opened a Kenyan trading corridor. This addition, which includes a shared bonded warehouse in Mombasa and an office in Nairobi, enables the company to serve automotive dealers in key East African countries, Trade X said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good ... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission...
Sourcing Journal

Why a Global Business Identifier Could ‘Modernize’ Trade

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be collaborating with a dozen partner agencies to pilot a single business identifier solution designed to create a “common language” between government and industry, pinpoint high-risk shipments and facilitate legitimate trade. The so-called Global Business Identifier Evaluative Proof of Concept program, authorities said Friday, seeks to “modernize” trade processes by evaluating unique business identifiers that could replace, at some future point, the decades-old Manufacturer/Shipper Identification (MID) number currently used to track customs information. The problem with the MID in its current form is that it only includes the importer’s name, address and country of origin,...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise on easing of some COVID curbs in China

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging currencies rose on Monday, with the Chinese yuan and Vietnam's dong leading gains, as a softer U.S. dollar and signs of China easing its strict zero-COVID strategy supported investors' appetite for riskier assets. The yuan CNY=CFXS appreciated 1.4% against the dollar, hitting its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy