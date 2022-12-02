Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Lovejoy, McKinney North volleyball stars headline 13-5A all-district team
For the second consecutive season, the Lovejoy and McKinney North volleyball teams finished tied atop the standings and sharing a district championship. The rivals' stalemate from 2021 while in 10-5A carried over into 13-5A, splitting their head-to-head series once again and finishing alongside each other in first place for a repeat as co-district titleholders.
Comments / 0