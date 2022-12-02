ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Ashley N. Welch

By Contributed
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTmu9_0jVWI5ez00
_upscale

ELLERBE — Ashley N. Welch (Treece), 33, of Ellerbe, died in her home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

She was born Aug. 28, 1989 in St. Augustine, Florida. She is the daughter of Michael A. Treece, of the home, and Michelle Welch of Jacksonville, Florida.

Ashley is survived by her parents; daughter, Hailee Renee Wilkerson of Chicago; aunt, Tina Treece Knight of ellerbe; two sisters, Kaitlyn Powell and Shannon Brown of Jacksonville, Florida; two nieces, Ayrika and Anastasia Caldwell of Alabama; a nephew, P.J. (Paul Bishop) Simon of Jacksonville, Florida; and many cousins.

Ashley loved to read; she loved animals, the Carolina Hurricanes and Reese’s cups. She graduated from Richmond Senior High School, class of 2007.

Family will receive close friends and family at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 2022 at the home for a celebration of Ashley’s life.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

The Week Ahead: Lighter schedule for RSHS athletics

ROCKINGHAM — All but one of Richmond Senior High School’s winter sports programs will be in action this week. After back-to-back weeks with multiple games, the Richmond boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have a lighter schedule in the coming days. Both squads are set to begin...
The Richmond Observer

Lady Raiders place 3rd overall at Polar Bear invitational

CAMERON — Two first-place finishes highlighted the Richmond Senior High School girls’ indoor track and field team’s season opener. The Lady Raiders competed in the Polar Bear invitational at Union Pines High School on Saturday, and like the Richmond boys’ team, took third overall out of eight teams.
wkml.com

Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win

Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Ellerbe Hometown Christmas ’22

ELLERBE — Christmas activities across Richmond County continued Friday with Ellerbe’s annual Hometown Christmas. Mayor Brenda Capel welcomed the crowd that gathered in the park for the town’s tree-lighting, which was preceded by singing from the Mineral Springs Elementary chorus and Anna Preslar and a prayer from Bishop Arlester Simpson.
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Kendrick Andrew Wall

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Kendrick Andrew Wall, 46, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Leak Street Cultural Center, 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, noon until 4...
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Clifton Andrew Steele

ROCKINGHAM — Clifton Andrew Steele, 62, of Rockingham, passed on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Leak Street Cultural Center, 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, noon until 5 p.m....
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Carol Reaves Allen

ROCKINGHAM — Carol Reaves Allen, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born Oct. 5, 1947, daughter of the late Joseph Aaron Reaves and Jessie Eugenia Ballard Reaves. Carol worked as a registered nurse for many years. She loved gardening and her...
The Richmond Observer

Raiders take 3rd in opening indoor track and field meet

CAMERON — Opening its season on Saturday, the Richmond Senior High School boys’ indoor track and field team took third place. The Raiders and head coach John Rich competed in the Polar Bear invitational at Union Pines High School. A total of eight teams, including three other Sandhills Athletic Conference programs, were in attendance.
The Richmond Observer

Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional

Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Barbara Brizendine Konopasek

ROCKINGHAM — Barbara “Kay” Brizendine Konopasek, 70, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. She was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Richmond County, daughter of the late Fredrick Monroe Brizendine Sr. and Alberta Covington Brizendine. Kay worked most of her...
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Wheeler Billingsley

Hamlet – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Wheeler Billingsley, our loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She was a blessing to this world and will be deeply missed by many. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the 24th of November at the age of 88. She was born in Hamlet, NC to Vance Leroy Wheeler and Ruby Huggins Wheeler on March 25th, 1934.
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James David Hudson

ROCKINGHAM — James David Hudson, 92, of Rockingham, passed away Nov. 27, 2022 at his home. He was born Jan. 11, 1930 in Richmond County, a son of the late William F. and Sarah Luther Hudson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Ruth Hudson. Mr. Hudson...
The Richmond Observer

Wingate student earns NCICU stipend for research on sheep

Wingate University senior Emma Ahrens is one of seven students from across the state to have been awarded a research stipend from North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities. The NCICU awards, ranging from $400 to $600, helped support student research that will be showcased Saturday at the State of North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium on the campus of UNC-Wilmington.
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Frank Fetzer Mills

WADESBORO – Frank Fetzer Mills died at the Cyprus of Charlotte of heart disease on. Thanksgiving morning. He was born in Wadesboro, NC, on October 6, 1932, the youngest of four children born to Fred Moore and Zeta Fetzer Mills. Fetzer embraced life in Anson County, splitting his time as a child between his home in Wadesboro and the family peach farm in Lilesville.
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Beatrice Beckham

HAMLET — Beatrice Beckham, 88, of Hamlet, passed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Carter High School Community Center, 15881 Hamlet Road, Gibson. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, noon-5 p.m. at Nelson...
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Donna Pryce

Rockingham – Donna Pryce of Rockingham passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 70. Donna was born in Richmond on July 8, 1952. to the late Douglas and Ruby Coble Andrews. Donna was a humble sweet lady who enjoyed going out to eat with her friends. She was a member of Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Church. She loved going to singings around the area and spending time with her dog, Oreo. She was a teacher at Sandhills Children’s Center. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Pryce, Sr.
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Dorothy G. Sledge

Hamlet – Dorothy G. Sledge, 87, Hamlet, NC passed on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in the Chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC. Burial will take place at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery,...
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Carolyn Cosby

Carolyn Cosby, 83, Hamlet, NC., passed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at St Stephen AME Zion Church, 407 West Ave, Hamlet, NC 28345. Public viewing, Saturday, November 26, 2022,12 – 4:00 pm, Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC 28379.
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy