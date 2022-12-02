OBITUARY: Ashley N. Welch

_upscale

ELLERBE — Ashley N. Welch (Treece), 33, of Ellerbe, died in her home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

She was born Aug. 28, 1989 in St. Augustine, Florida. She is the daughter of Michael A. Treece, of the home, and Michelle Welch of Jacksonville, Florida.

Ashley is survived by her parents; daughter, Hailee Renee Wilkerson of Chicago; aunt, Tina Treece Knight of ellerbe; two sisters, Kaitlyn Powell and Shannon Brown of Jacksonville, Florida; two nieces, Ayrika and Anastasia Caldwell of Alabama; a nephew, P.J. (Paul Bishop) Simon of Jacksonville, Florida; and many cousins.

Ashley loved to read; she loved animals, the Carolina Hurricanes and Reese’s cups. She graduated from Richmond Senior High School, class of 2007.

Family will receive close friends and family at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 2022 at the home for a celebration of Ashley’s life.