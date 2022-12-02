Read full article on original website
Signs your cat is happy (from a cat expert)
Have you ever wondered if your cat is truly happy? Cat expert Jackson Galaxy (@jacksongalaxy on TikTok) shared some things you might not know about your cat's mood. This Tik Tok video starring the cat expert garnered over 6 million views, over 816,000 likes, 4,400+ comments, and 36,000+ shares. Here it is:
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
Bichon Frise Filmed Snoring Away Tucked Up in Owner's Bed: 'Ruff Morning'
A snoozing Bichon Frise has found internet fame after her owner shared a clip of her canine companion enjoying a well-earned nap. Queenie the dog was caught on camera tucked up in her human companion's bed, snoring away in footage that has been watched over 5 million times on TikTok.
Cat Not Recognizing Fellow Feline After Returning From Vet Melts Hearts
A feline's sense of smell is 14 times stronger than a human's, so when a cat is gone for even a short time, its housemate won't recognize its altered scent.
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
'Diva' Golden Retriever Waits for Paws To Be Washed After Every Walk
Elton the dog walks into his owner's shower and lies down, without being prompted.
How To Walk a Dog That’s Stronger Than You (Answered By Dog Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Walking a dog is a non-negotiable part of dog ownership. Most dog owners walk their dogs as a fun activity to do together, plus it’s a great form of exercise for you and your dog! Even dog owners with fenced-in yards often opt to walk their dogs either at the park or around the neighborhood when the weather is nice. Not only is this beneficial exercise, but it’s a great time to decompress in nature.
8 Reasons Why Your Cat Is Not Eating
A cat that suddenly decides to stop eating is often a sign of a more serious problem. It's not usually because a cat just doesn't want a certain treat anymore. If your cat isn't eating and has skipped several meals, or gone a few days without food, you should take action. There may be things you can do at home to help your cat regain its appetite, but sometimes veterinary intervention is necessary.
Coping with loss: how you can help during the holidays
The holidays hit hard for people handling loss-- whether it's the first holiday or the 50th, here are some things you can do to help your loved ones find joy in the season.
11 things to check when your dog is not eating, according to a trained vet
A vet’s guide on things to check when your dog is not eating. If something is up with your pup this information might help you identify an issue quicker
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
My Dog Ate Cat Poop! Can He Get Sick? (Our Vet Answers)
There are a number of reasons why your dog eating cat poop is frowned upon. Aside from the bad breath there are a few health concerns you ought to be aware of. The fancy name for eating poop is ‘coprophagia’ and although pretty disgusting, it is a form of (natural) scavenging behaviour and many dogs do it.
Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?
It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
Dog Gets Office Job To Ease Separation Anxiety
What do you do when your dog has separation anxiety? You put him to work. At least, that’s what one Canadian woman did when she found an office job for her 4-year-old Cocker Spaniel Poodle mix. Now Hiring Meg Maclean’s dog Sully was having a hard time when her family departed their house in Edmonton, […] The post Dog Gets Office Job To Ease Separation Anxiety appeared first on DogTime.
How Much Does it Cost to Spay or Neuter a Cat?
Your kitten is practically perfect in every way, so why should they need to go under the knife to “get fixed”?!. When you adopted your cat, you probably didn’t imagine that a few months later they would need surgery. But trust us, getting your kitten spayed or neutered is one of the best things you can do for your kitty, and for the domestic cat population as a whole.
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
While everyone else gets all riled up about tick season, the warm weather means another parasitic pest is upon us: fleas. The rising temperatures makes it more hospitable for eggs to hatch, and more probable for adult fleas to jump onto unsuspecting cats. But unlike ticks, fleas are much more...
Prepping Yourself and Your Home for a New Cat
If you are looking to adopt a new pet, then you can’t go wrong with a fluffy new cat. They are the best pet for someone with a laid-back lifestyle. Cats are more self-reliant, so they are relatively easy to care for. However, just like with any pet, you will want to be prepared so you and your new pal have the best chance for success.
Pet Diabetes Month – Warning Signs to Look for in Your Dogs and Cats
Whereas November is understood by many as American Diabetes Month®, bringing consciousness to the danger elements and administration of diabetes in people, it’s additionally Pet Diabetes Month. One in each 230 cats and one in each 300 canine are affected by diabetes, making consciousness of the indicators and signs of this sickness in canine and cats vital for each pet proprietor to know.
