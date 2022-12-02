ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hernandosun.com

Melbourne fireworks store burns in car crash

On Monday November 29, in Melbourne, Florida a car accident resulted in an SUV crashing through the front of Phantom Fireworks building on US 192. The workers at the store were able to escape, but the driver of the SUV was killed. The SUV crash resulted in a small fire...
WPBF News 25

Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
fox35orlando.com

Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home

A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
click orlando

Melbourne police find dead man along Indian River

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dead man was found along the west shore of the Indian River Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said they were called to the area across from 1130 South Harbor City Blvd. at about 1:17 p.m., where they found the dead man along the shoreline.
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger

A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcycle crash in Melbourne kills man, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Melbourne early this morning. The crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on the Eau Gallie Causeway. Officers say that the motorcycle was traveling westbound when theyit ran off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The...
westorlandonews.com

Drugs, Guns Found During Orlando Traffic Stop at Colonial & Bennett

The Orlando Police Department has been keeping busy with crime, guns and drugs around the city. Recently, OPD Patrol Tac units were on the beat when they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Colonial Dr and Bennett Rd. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed illegal narcotics...
WESH

Man arrested after escaping from Florida prison, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after escaping the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of Edward Saucier's escape after he cut his ankle monitor on Dec. 1. A resident reported a burglary at their...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Car destroyed by fire at Walmart in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A car was completely consumed by fire Thursday night at a local Walmart parking lot. The fire happened in Osceola County, at the shopping plaza near Vineland Road and Osceola Parkway. The flames were so intense that the car could barely be seen at one...
WESH

Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
WESH

Body found by Indian River in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the shore of the Indian River. Officers were called to the section of the lagoon across from 1130 South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. That’s when they say they found the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy