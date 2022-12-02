Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Melbourne fireworks store burns in car crash
On Monday November 29, in Melbourne, Florida a car accident resulted in an SUV crashing through the front of Phantom Fireworks building on US 192. The workers at the store were able to escape, but the driver of the SUV was killed. The SUV crash resulted in a small fire...
Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the death of a 23-year-old Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday.
WPBF News 25
Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
3 confirmed dead after massive fire breaks out at Orange County fireworks warehouse
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people injured in the fire Thursday evening at an Orange County fireworks warehouse have died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. It has been confirmed that Landon Bourland, 24, David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, have died after being transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by roommate in accidental shooting
PALM BAY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
fox35orlando.com
Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home
A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
click orlando
Melbourne man, 32, dies after motorcycle strikes wall on Eau Gallie Causeway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Melbourne man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was riding struck a wall along the Eau Gallie Causeway early that morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The crash occurred before 3:20 a.m., at which time Melbourne officers arrived to find that the motorcyclist...
click orlando
Melbourne police find dead man along Indian River
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dead man was found along the west shore of the Indian River Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said they were called to the area across from 1130 South Harbor City Blvd. at about 1:17 p.m., where they found the dead man along the shoreline.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
fox35orlando.com
'We know that God is in control': Parents pray daughter survives Orlando-area warehouse fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said two people died following a warehouse fire in which fireworks exploded. Several others were badly injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. "There’s always a fire someplace, but when you know that your kid was there and almost got killed in...
Motorcycle crash in Melbourne kills man, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Melbourne early this morning. The crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on the Eau Gallie Causeway. Officers say that the motorcycle was traveling westbound when theyit ran off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The...
westorlandonews.com
Drugs, Guns Found During Orlando Traffic Stop at Colonial & Bennett
The Orlando Police Department has been keeping busy with crime, guns and drugs around the city. Recently, OPD Patrol Tac units were on the beat when they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Colonial Dr and Bennett Rd. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed illegal narcotics...
Florida sheriff’s office deputy killed in off-duty ‘incident’
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed while off-duty Saturday morning.
WESH
Man arrested after escaping from Florida prison, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after escaping the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of Edward Saucier's escape after he cut his ankle monitor on Dec. 1. A resident reported a burglary at their...
Car destroyed by fire at Walmart in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A car was completely consumed by fire Thursday night at a local Walmart parking lot. The fire happened in Osceola County, at the shopping plaza near Vineland Road and Osceola Parkway. The flames were so intense that the car could barely be seen at one...
WESH
Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
WESH
Body found by Indian River in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the shore of the Indian River. Officers were called to the section of the lagoon across from 1130 South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. That’s when they say they found the...
WESH
Kids hold hot cocoa fundraiser for family of man killed in Brevard fireworks store fire
PALM BAY, Fla. — Several children are donating the money they made from selling hot cocoa outside their home to the family of the man killed in this week's crash at a fireworks store in West Melbourne. Fifty-three-year-old John Marcano died when his car crashed into the store earlier...
Man kills mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man'
A 21-year-old Florida man accused of killing his mother told authorities the reason he stabbed her to death was because "she never pushed me to be a man."
