Brewers promote Marti Wronski, say MLB's only female COO
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female executive since Wendy Selig-Prieb was the president and chair of the board in the early 2000s. Brewers officials also said Wronski is the only woman to currently hold the COO title for a major-league franchise. There are two women working as president of business operations for MLB teams: Caroline O’Connor with the Miami Marlins and Catie Griggs with the Seattle Mariners. O’Connor was promoted last week, making the Marlins the first U.S. major sports franchisee to have women as president and general manager. The Marlins hired Kim Ng as general manager in November 2020. The upcoming season will mark Wronski’s 20th with the Brewers. She takes over a position that hadn’t been filled since Rick Schlesinger was promoted to president of business operations in 2018.
Mariners acquire Brewers' Kolten Wong
SEATTLE (AP) — Right before the start of baseball's winter meetings, the Seattle Mariners checked off another offseason need, this time with a Gold Glove second baseman. Seattle acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. “Second...
Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of six in a row. Anaheim is 6-17-3 overall and 4-6-0 at home. The Ducks are first in league play serving...
Monday's Time Schedule
LA Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m. NFL. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. NHL. Vegas at Boston,...
Dallas plays Toronto following Hintz's hat trick
Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-6-5, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Roope Hintz recorded a hat trick in the Stars' 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild. Dallas has a 14-6-5 record...
Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control.
Buffalo 6, San Jose 3
Buffalo132—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 16 (Cozens, Dahlin), 9:19 (pp). 2, San Jose, Bonino 1 (Kunin, Karlsson), 13:40. 3, San Jose, Labanc 5 (Nieto, Benning), 16:19 (pp). Penalties_Svechnikov, SJ (Hooking), 5:33; Labanc, SJ (Delay of Game), 8:39; Cozens, BUF (Boarding), 14:50. Second Period_4, Buffalo, Peterka 6 (Cozens), 0:16. 5,...
Ottawa hosts Los Angeles after Giroux's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (13-10-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Los Angeles Kings after Claude Giroux scored two goals in the Senators' 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. Ottawa is 10-13-1 overall and 6-7-0...
Detroit 4, Columbus 2
Columbus011—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Czarnik 2 (Maatta, Berggren), 6:34. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 10 (Hronek, Perron), 17:36 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Raymond 7 (Perron, Hronek), 7:03 (pp). 4, Columbus, Bjork 2 (Roslovic, Jenner), 16:10 (pp). Third Period_5, Columbus, Johnson 6 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 1:58. 6, Detroit, Copp 3 (Sundqvist, Maatta), 6:08.
Tampa Bay in action against Detroit following overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (12-7-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-8-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings after the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. Tampa Bay has a 5-2-0 record in Atlantic Division...
Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
Toronto takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight home win
Boston Celtics (19-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Raptors play Boston. The Raptors are 1-4 against division...
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0
Chicago000—0 N.Y. Islanders030—3 Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 3 (Cizikas, Mayfield), 8:58. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 8 (Pelech, Pulock), 14:31. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 12 (Beauvillier, Lee), 15:14. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-6-7_21. N.Y. Islanders 10-20-10_40. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2. Goalies_Chicago,...
Portland 116, Indiana 100
Percentages: FG .440, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Hield 4-9, Turner 3-6, Nembhard 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Mathurin 0-2, Queen 0-2, Nesmith 0-3, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Smith 2, Hield). Turnovers: 15 (Turner 4, Nembhard 3, Hield 2, Queen 2, Brissett,...
Milwaukee hosts Stephens and Chattanooga
Milwaukee Panthers (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Milwaukee Panthers after Jake Stephens scored 26 points in Chattanooga's 82-71 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs. The Mocs have gone 3-1 at home. Chattanooga is eighth in the SoCon with 28.5 points per game in...
Colorado 71, Boise St. 48
COLORADO (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Miller 2-3, Sherrod 2-3, Formann 1-3, Jones 0-1, Whittaker 0-1, Sadler 0-1, Wynn 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Vonleh 2, Formann 1, Jones 1, Wetta 1) Turnovers: 13 (Miller 2, Formann 2, McLeod 2, Team 2, Vonleh 1, Jones 1,...
ARIZONA STATE 68, STANFORD 64
Percentages: FG .359, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (M.Jones 2-6, Agarwal 1-1, O'Connell 1-3, Murrell 1-6, S.Jones 1-6, Raynaud 0-2, Ingram 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Murrell 3, Ingram, Raynaud, S.Jones). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 3, Silva 3, Agarwal 2, Angel 2, Raynaud 2, M.Jones,...
Former Olympic medalist signs minor league contract with Brewers
The Brewers' major news this week was trading Kolten Wong to the Mariners. In return, they received Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro. Shortly after this, Matt Arnold made another transaction. He improved his minor league depth by signing Eddy Alvarez to a contract. Alvarez has an incredible story as a...
The Cardinals Continued A Brutal NL Central Trend In October
The 2022 season ended in unceremonious fashion for the St. Louis Cardinals, as they were swept in the NL Wild Card series by the Philadelphia Phillies, which effectively ended the careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. The Cardinals have yet to win a postseason series since eliminating the Atlanta...
