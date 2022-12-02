Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours.The change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals, according to The Daily Telegraph.Almost 44,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year.The Ministry of Defence said a further 426 people were detected in eight boats on Wednesday.The site remains at acceptable capacity levels...

3 DAYS AGO