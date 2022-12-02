Read full article on original website
Send back all asylum seekers who are modern slavery ‘victims’, Tory MPs tell Rishi Sunak
All asylum seekers who have been trafficked or are “victims” of modern slavery would be sent back to the countries they left, under hardline plans put forward by 50 Tory MPs.The group – led by former cabinet ministers David Davis, Liam Fox and Esther McVey – claims the move would be “a common sense” solution to the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.Mr Davis rejected an argument that the Home Office would have adopted the policy already, if it was that “simple” – claiming it is “overly kindly” to asylum seekers.“If your claim is you’ve been trafficked involuntarily,...
Priti Patel threatens action over ‘unfounded’ asylum seeker hotel claims
Exclusive: Ex-home secretary rejects claim she oversaw two-month ‘pause’ in finding rooms for asylum seekers
UN refugee body criticises ‘errors’ in asylum report backed by Braverman
Organisation questions use of ‘illegal’ to describe asylum seekers in report calling for radical crackdown
Lock up all cross-Channel asylum seekers indefinitely, Suella Braverman tells PM
Home Office centres turn away asylum seekers summoned for interviews
Dozens of former Manston detainees responded to surprise early interview letters only to be turned away at reception
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Child asylum seekers detained as adults after UK Home Office ‘alters birth dates’
Unaccompanied child refugees describe attacks in notorious Manston camp after officials ‘ignore or discount’ ID documents
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’
Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours.The change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals, according to The Daily Telegraph.Almost 44,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year.The Ministry of Defence said a further 426 people were detected in eight boats on Wednesday.The site remains at acceptable capacity levels...
‘Treated like a criminal’: Nepali student wrongly detained at UK border loses uni place
Sulav Khadka was interrogated and held in custody despite providing proof of his place and finances
BBC
Skills shortage: School leavers being taken on as apprentices
An apprentice who "didn't enjoy school" is training with a firm directly recruiting school leavers as a skills shortage hits businesses across Wales. Getting paid £5 an hour to learn a trade is "better than sitting at home doing nothing", said Joe Costorphine. He is one of eight apprentices...
‘Indefensible’ House of Lords will be replaced with elected chamber, Keir Starmer to pledge
Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Democratic Republic of Congo
Glencore, a mining company based in Switzerland, settled a corruption case in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday for $180 million.
Starmer vows to ‘unbind’ Britain from centre that has ‘not delivered’
Rishi Sunak’s Brexit opportunities fund ‘rebranded existing grants’
Rishi Sunak’s government was accused of “smoke and mirrors” after it emerged that a Brexit opportunities fund used money already committed through other schemes.Mr Sunak launched a £1.4bn Global Britain Investment Fund (GBIF) in 2021 when he was chancellor aimed at “seizing the opportunities of Brexit”.But some funding allocated under existing schemes was “rebadged” under the post-Brexit GBIF banner, according to the Financial Times – citing documents shared under a FOI request.The newspaper said that in at least one case money was committed to a firm before the GBIF was launched in April, though new money was “added in” after...
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Dozens of lone Albanian child migrants in care missing, council admits
Dozens of lone Albanian child migrants have gone missing, a local authority has admitted.According to figures obtained via a freedom of information (FOI) request, Kent County Council took in 197 unaccompanied child migrants from Albania between 1 January and 31 October of this year. Of those, 39 are missing.The council had previously announced it could no longer take in any more child migrants between June and November 2021 and between August and December 2020.Each time, it said its services were overwhelmed and called on other authorities to take in more unaccompanied children.Albanians have accounted for the largest number of...
Europe’s largest Middle Eastern bookseller to close
Europe’s largest specialist bookseller for Middle Eastern books, based in London, has been forced to close because of the hike in prices of Arabic-language books and because Brexit has been “detrimental” to its business. Al Saqi Books in Bayswater opened in 1978, and sells books on the...
Starmer hopes to abolish House of Lords in Labour’s first term
