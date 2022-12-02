ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AZFamily

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
AZFamily

Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school

Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
AZFamily

Phoenix student said he would kill 6th graders in online threat, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was a heightened level of concern at Desert Shadows Elementary School in Phoenix on Thursday after parents learned about a possible threat involving a student. “Extremely scary,” said parent Christine Reimeier. “You can’t take a chance that it is just a threat.” “While they are...
AZFamily

3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead, and one man is in critical condition after a serious two-vehicle accident late Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police arrived at Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 10:14 p.m. to find a pick-up truck on fire. Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the flames, and their investigation found three people trapped inside the truck who died in the blaze.
12news.com

Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
12 News

Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility

PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
KOLD-TV

Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
AZFamily

Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman who went missing in Chandler

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old Chandler woman was issued Saturday morning after she went missing from her home. Denise Marie Ward was last seen near Val Vista Drive and Riggs Road driving her 4-door silver Honda Civic on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Ward stands 5...
AZFamily

Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud

ABC 15 News

Three girls missing from Mesa group home have been found

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say the three teenage girls who went missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads were found Thursday afternoon. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental...

