AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
12news.com
Police search for driver after fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road Sunday night. Police are searching for the driver who left the scene.
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
AZFamily
Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school
AZFamily
Phoenix student said he would kill 6th graders in online threat, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was a heightened level of concern at Desert Shadows Elementary School in Phoenix on Thursday after parents learned about a possible threat involving a student. “Extremely scary,” said parent Christine Reimeier. “You can’t take a chance that it is just a threat.” “While they are...
Three dead, two hurt after car catches fire in west Phoenix crash
Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a car caught fire in a crash near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
AZFamily
3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead, and one man is in critical condition after a serious two-vehicle accident late Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police arrived at Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 10:14 p.m. to find a pick-up truck on fire. Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the flames, and their investigation found three people trapped inside the truck who died in the blaze.
2 People Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Surprise. The roll over crash happened on the U.S. 60's westbound lanes at Mountain View at around 9 a.m. Two other cars were side swiped by a pickup truck before it veered off the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
12news.com
Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility
PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
12news.com
The 'School for Ocean Futures' is ready for launch at ASU
Arizona State University is set to launch the new "School of Ocean Futures" at their Tempe campus. Here's what students can expect.
KOLD-TV
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
fox10phoenix.com
Cosmetic doctor found dead, man catches fire at a hospital and a cruise ship death: this week's top stories
This week's top stories included the wife of a former Power Ranger confirming his cause of death, a woman whose husband caught fire at the hospital and died, and a cosmetic doctor who reportedly assaulted his patients being found dead in a ditch. A majority of these stories are national except for a deadly shooting in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman who went missing in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old Chandler woman was issued Saturday morning after she went missing from her home. Denise Marie Ward was last seen near Val Vista Drive and Riggs Road driving her 4-door silver Honda Civic on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Ward stands 5...
fox10phoenix.com
Firefighter injured while battling Gilbert house fire
A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Gilbert on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3. The fire broke out at a single-story home near Gilbert and Elliot roads.
AZFamily
Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud
ABC 15 News
Three girls missing from Mesa group home have been found
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say the three teenage girls who went missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads were found Thursday afternoon. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental...
