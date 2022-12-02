Watt Impressed By Alex Highsmith’s Ascension: ‘It’s Fun To See His Pass Rush Package Evolve’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had more than a few issues in 2022. They lost T.J. Watt at the end of an impressive Week 1 victory for an extended period of the season. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky with the intention of him playing a significant number of games and creating a natural transition to Kenny Pickett, but that plan lasted exactly three and a half games. Matt Canada has been a source of constant frustration and Mike Tomlin has come under fire for supporting him. It has all contributed to a 4-7 record heading into Week 13 at Atlanta.

1 DAY AGO