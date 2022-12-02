Watt Impressed By Alex Highsmith’s Ascension: ‘It’s Fun To See His Pass Rush Package Evolve’

Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game
T.J. Watt took some licks in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Atlanta Falcons.
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie isn't happy with how things are shaking out at wide receiver.
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase flagged for taunting Chiefs’ Justin Reid
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The pregame trash talk has officially been brought to the field.
NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got a spark early against the Indianapolis Colts when cornerback James Pierre grabbed a pass from Matt Ryan in their Week 12 victory. Afterward, the team met in the endzone, where they broke out their "machine gun" celebration, tossing the football into the air and pretending to shoot it down as it falls.
Steelers 2022 Offensive Line “Has Gotten A Bad Rap” According To ESPN Analyst And Hall Of Fame QB Troy Aikman
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had more than a few issues in 2022. They lost T.J. Watt at the end of an impressive Week 1 victory for an extended period of the season. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky with the intention of him playing a significant number of games and creating a natural transition to Kenny Pickett, but that plan lasted exactly three and a half games. Matt Canada has been a source of constant frustration and Mike Tomlin has come under fire for supporting him. It has all contributed to a 4-7 record heading into Week 13 at Atlanta.
There's Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens
The showmanship of the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie is becoming something to monitor.
Inside Carlos Dunlap's bittersweet journey to 100 sacks
Dunlap logged his 100th sack this season, something he promised his late father he would achieve.
