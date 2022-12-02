ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMA Fighting

UFC Orlando bonuses: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland easily clinches ‘Fight of the Night’

After five straight decisions led into UFC Orlando’s main card, it looked like it might be a long East Coast night. Then the finishes started, and they didn’t stop coming. There was stiff competition for post-fight bonuses on Saturday’s card at Amway Center, but headliners Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put themselves over the top for “Fight of the Night” with a four-round war that ended when Holland’s corner threw in the towel.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Stephen Thompson gets stitched up in aftermath of UFC on ESPN 42 battle

MMAWeekly.com

UFC Orlando Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Orlando fight card at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida officially weighed in on Friday. It will be the fourth time the fight promotion has hosted an event at the Amway Center. The fight card is headlined by a welterweight match between former...
MMAmania.com

UFC Orlando bonuses: Sergei Pavlovich banks $50K for stopping Tai Tuivasa

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Stephen Thompson's corner stoppage TKO of Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN 42

Stephen Thompson got back on the winning track after nearly two years on Saturday when he defeated Kevin Holland in the UFC on ESPN 42 headliner. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) earned a fourth-round TKO victory by corner stoppage over Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC), who sustained a hand injury early in the bout, in their welterweight clash at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., breaking a two-fight losing skid and putting “Wonderboy” back in the win column for the first time since December 2019.

