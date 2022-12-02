Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Stephen Thompson puts on striking clinic, stops Kevin Holland late | UFC Orlando
Stephen Thompson looked downright incredible last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when “Wonderboy” dominated Kevin Holland to the tune of a fourth-round TKO (corner stoppage). LIVE! Stream UFC Orlando On ESPN+. EXCITING WELTERWEIGHT TILT! Ultimate...
MMA Fighting
UFC Orlando bonuses: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland easily clinches ‘Fight of the Night’
After five straight decisions led into UFC Orlando’s main card, it looked like it might be a long East Coast night. Then the finishes started, and they didn’t stop coming. There was stiff competition for post-fight bonuses on Saturday’s card at Amway Center, but headliners Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put themselves over the top for “Fight of the Night” with a four-round war that ended when Holland’s corner threw in the towel.
Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'
It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Video: Stephen Thompson gets stitched up in aftermath of UFC on ESPN 42 battle
To the surprise of virtually no one, Stephen Thompson needed to see a doctor in the moments immediately after leaving the octagon in a crazy UFC on ESPN 42 headliner. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) earned a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage over Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) in Saturday’s welterweight main event at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and snapped a two-fight skid to get back on track.
UFC Orlando Results, Live Coverage, and Discussion: Stephen Thompson Stops Kevin Holland!
Welcome to Fightful.com's results, live coverage, and discussion for UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland. We will bring you full results for tonight's card. Scroll down to the Disqus boards below and chat with fellow MMA fans during the event. Results. Main Card (ESPN, 10:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. PDT) (#6) Stephen...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Orlando Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Orlando fight card at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida officially weighed in on Friday. It will be the fourth time the fight promotion has hosted an event at the Amway Center. The fight card is headlined by a welterweight match between former...
Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas pulled from UFC on ESPN 42 due to medical issues
One of the most highly anticipated preliminary bouts on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 card has been called off. Tracy Cortez has been removed from her women’s flyweight bout with Amanda Ribas due to a “medical issue,” the promotion announced on Friday after official weigh-ins for the event.
UFC free fight video: Paddy Pimblett submits Jordan Leavitt, earns third octagon win
Paddy Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm. The Englishman has quickly become one of the most popular stars on the UFC roster in just only three fights. The reception Pimblett got in his last bout against Jordan Leavitt is testament to that. Back at UFC Fight Night 208 in...
MMAmania.com
UFC Orlando bonuses: Sergei Pavlovich banks $50K for stopping Tai Tuivasa
Stephen Thompson turned back the clock last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., to earn a memorable TKO stoppage over Kevin Holland in one of the best welterweight fights in years. In addition to the show-stopping headliner, UFC...
Twitter reacts to Stephen Thompson's corner stoppage TKO of Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN 42
Stephen Thompson got back on the winning track after nearly two years on Saturday when he defeated Kevin Holland in the UFC on ESPN 42 headliner. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) earned a fourth-round TKO victory by corner stoppage over Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC), who sustained a hand injury early in the bout, in their welterweight clash at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., breaking a two-fight losing skid and putting “Wonderboy” back in the win column for the first time since December 2019.
Sporting News
