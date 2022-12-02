Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
Florida Football: Bowl game for Gators will be fresh, but also meaningless
On the bright side, at least Florida football isn’t having to play in Birmingham. On another bright side, the content the Florida Gators social media team is going to be able to put out with references to Las Vegas will be amazing. And on a third bright side, if you are the type of fan that likes to travel to bowl games, playing in Vegas will be an experience the Gators won’t often have.
Florida football: The Gators are your 2022 PAC-12 Champions
Tonight, to kick off conference championship weekend, the Utah Utes beat the USC Trojans in the PAC-12 championship. However, it’s the Florida football team that earned the rights to the PAC 12 throne. With the Gators boasting a week one win over Cam Rising and the Utes, they also...
extrainningsoftball.com
Business News: Florida Softball Announces Implementation of Blast Motion Technologies
On Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022), Blast Motion—a San Marcos, Calif.-based company that provides motion analysis and performance insights through its technology and services—announced that Tim Walton and his two-time Women’s College World Series champion Florida Gators teams have selected Blast as its Swing Analyzer (sensor) to provide player development, hitting, and recruiting insights for its softball program.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 to nearly double their salaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some city employees expressed surprise as Gainesville commissioners voted to increase their salaries in a 4-1 vote. “I have advocated wage increases for the lowest in the organization up to our chart officers and now here at the last, I would like to offer what I think is just compensation for the people that take this seat after me,” said commissioner David Arreola.
villages-news.com
The size of Manhattan vs. The Villages
In my previous Letter to the Editor, the mistake was my misreading of the article about the size of Manhattan. Instead of population, it should have been size. The Villages is about 34 square miles, Manhattan is about 29 square miles. I must have had a senior moment.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV commission votes to raise salaries 91%
The Gainesville City Commission held its penultimate meeting Thursday before a new set of commissioners takes the dais at the start of January, but the body showed no signs of slowing down. With commissioners Harvey Ward and Reina Saco absent, the commission voted 4-1 to approve a switch from the...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0