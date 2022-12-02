ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pittsburgh Steelers Will Get This Key Member of Their Offense Back for Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Najee Harris returned to the field to practice Friday and will likely be available to play on Sunday. Harris, the former number 1 draft pick out of the University of Alabama, has missed practice this week after sustaining an oblique injury in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Steelers make it 2 in a row with 19-16 win over Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it two wins in a row for the first time this season, holding off the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 Sunday. Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the Steelers (5-7) finally put together […]
Bengals announce inactive players ahead of Week 13 vs. Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are set to get a major offensive weapon back this week. Ahead of kickoff Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals have released their inactives for this week. Not among them: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who sustained an injury in the Week 6 win over New Orleans and reaggravated the next week against Atlanta.

