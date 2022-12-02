Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers Will Get This Key Member of Their Offense Back for Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Najee Harris returned to the field to practice Friday and will likely be available to play on Sunday. Harris, the former number 1 draft pick out of the University of Alabama, has missed practice this week after sustaining an oblique injury in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game
T.J. Watt took some licks in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase flagged for taunting Chiefs’ Justin Reid
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The pregame trash talk has officially been brought to the field.
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie isn't happy with how things are shaking out at wide receiver.
Steelers rack up hefy fines after post-interception celebration
The NFL came down hard on Pittsburgh Steelers this week after a large number of the team celebrated an interception by cornerback James Pierre during last week’s game. As a group, the team was fined $132,484 for the celebration. After Pierre’s first-quarter interception of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan,...
Report: Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers will need a new signal caller next season.
Steelers Make Five Players Inactive Against Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers shut down five players for Week 13.
Steelers make it 2 in a row with 19-16 win over Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it two wins in a row for the first time this season, holding off the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 Sunday. Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the Steelers (5-7) finally put together […]
WLWT 5
Bengals announce inactive players ahead of Week 13 vs. Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are set to get a major offensive weapon back this week. Ahead of kickoff Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals have released their inactives for this week. Not among them: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who sustained an injury in the Week 6 win over New Orleans and reaggravated the next week against Atlanta.
Watch: Germaine Pratt Forces Fumble Against Chiefs
The Bengals flipped the field on Pratt's big play.
