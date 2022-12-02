Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
John Elway's Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
The Denver Broncos have received little contribution from their 2020 NFL draft class.
Denver Broncos remaining schedule for 2022 season
After a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, the Denver Broncos will now go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Here’s a look at the team’s remaining schedule for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule. Week...
Lamar Jackson's status in jeopardy vs Steelers next week
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury on Sunday versus the Denver Broncos that forced him out of the game. Baltimore held on to beat the Broncos 10-9 but Jackson’s status for next week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air. Ravens head...
Breaking: Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers have released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Charlotte Sports Live and Queen City News have confirmed. Mayfield signed this offseason and was initially replaced by PJ Walker and then Sam Darnold. Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Broncos 23-10 Darnold is expected to be the team’s starter going forward […]
2 Broncos players were fined for penalties in Week 12
Two Denver Broncos defenders have been fined by the NFL for penalties committed during a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Broncos rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was fined $4,379 for a facemask penalty, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Turner-Yell did not record any defensive stats in the game, but he did recover a fumbled punt on special teams.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves Week 13 vs. Broncos with knee injury, ruled out for remainder of game
The Baltimore Ravens matched up with the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2022 season. The game started with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson facing off against Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, but Jackson left with an injury early in the contest and never returned. Jackson went down after taking a...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson apologizes after ‘bitter’ tweet; 4 questionable for game vs. Denver
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Friday that he “wasn’t thinking about actions” when he wrote a “bitter” reply to a fan on Twitter after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson later deleted the viral tweet, which told a fan questioning his value to “STFU” — “shut the [expletive] up” — and included a vulgar insult. He said Friday that he hadn’t reached out to the fan but that ...
Cowboys plan full OBJ Day in, around Dallas next 24 hours
Call it Odell Beckham Jr. Day in and around Dallas, where the Cowboys kicked off a schedule of events Monday
Ravens survive Broncos as Brandon McManus' 63-yard field-goal attempt is short
The game goes down as a win for the Baltimore Ravens. It wasn’t a thing of beauty but that won’t matter to John Harbaugh and his team. After losing Lamar Jackson in the first half to a knee injury. the Baltimore offense went nowhere until …. Tyler Huntley...
Ravens release final injury report for Week 13 matchup vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens will face off with the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2022 season. It’s a big matchup for both squads, as Baltimore will look to improve their record to 8-4 while getting back on track, while Denver will aim to move to 4-8 and begin to find answers in an otherwise disappointing sesason.
Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Pregame Notes
The Ravens made a flurry of moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.
LIVE COVERAGE: Broncos start on offense against Ravens
The Denver Broncos finish up their two-game road swing with a trip to face off with the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. First quarter Denver's offense has been bad, obviously. But their kick return unit might have also have an argument for worst unit on the team.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 4, 2022 ...
Ravens announce inactives for Week 13 matchup vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens take on the Denver Broncos in a Week 13 showdown that will feature two teams that are coming off of brutal Week 12 losses. Baltimore suffered a defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Denver lost to the Carolina Panthers. Both teams could use a bounce-back win, with...
With Lamar Jackson Injured, Huntley Leads Ravens Past Denver
With Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, backup Tyler Huntley scored with 28 seconds left to give the Ravens an improbable 10-9 victory over the Broncos.
Broncos made several roster moves before Ravens game
The Denver Broncos made four roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s a quick look at the team’s transactions. Hamler recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and he must now sit out at least four weeks on IR. With just six games remaining this year, Hamler’s season might be over.
Ravens vs. Broncos: How to watch, listen, and stream
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2022 season. It’s a big game for both teams, as Baltimore looks to improve their record to 8-4 on the year, while Denver will look to become a 4-8 football team. There are plenty of...
Broncos notes: Counting on the Penners to ride to rescue
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the castle wobbles, the rulers’ presence can be reassuring. Reassuring to some, frightening to others. Greg Penner and his wife Carrie Walton Penner attended the early part of the Broncos’ indoor practice Friday at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. After a while they were headed out in the direction of their Broncos’ offices that was just a couple practice fields away. The Penners were accompanied on the walk by general manager George Paton.
Broncos fall to Ravens 10-9 after ugly defensive struggle
The Denver Broncos lost to the Baltimore Ravens 10-9 on the road in an ugly defensive battle in Week 13. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus converted 52- and 41-yard field goals in the first half to give Denver a 6-3 lead over Baltimore at halftime. The Ravens’ first score of the...
Baltimore Ravens Heavily Interested In Odell Beckham
It was recently revealed that the Baltimore Ravens are among the top five teams in the hunt to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The interest turned into “talks” recently, with the team having allegedly met with the 30-year-old. Despite the talks, it is unclear if the Ravens’ interest in...
