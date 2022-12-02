ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
WBTW News13

Breaking: Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers have released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Charlotte Sports Live and Queen City News have confirmed. Mayfield signed this offseason and was initially replaced by PJ Walker and then Sam Darnold. Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Broncos 23-10 Darnold is expected to be the team’s starter going forward […]
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Broncos players were fined for penalties in Week 12

Two Denver Broncos defenders have been fined by the NFL for penalties committed during a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Broncos rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was fined $4,379 for a facemask penalty, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Turner-Yell did not record any defensive stats in the game, but he did recover a fumbled punt on special teams.
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson apologizes after ‘bitter’ tweet; 4 questionable for game vs. Denver

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Friday that he “wasn’t thinking about actions” when he wrote a “bitter” reply to a fan on Twitter after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson later deleted the viral tweet, which told a fan questioning his value to “STFU” — “shut the [expletive] up” — and included a vulgar insult. He said Friday that he hadn’t reached out to the fan but that ...
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Broncos start on offense against Ravens

The Denver Broncos finish up their two-game road swing with a trip to face off with the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. First quarter Denver's offense has been bad, obviously. But their kick return unit might have also have an argument for worst unit on the team.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 4, 2022 ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made several roster moves before Ravens game

The Denver Broncos made four roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s a quick look at the team’s transactions. Hamler recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and he must now sit out at least four weeks on IR. With just six games remaining this year, Hamler’s season might be over.
9NEWS

Broncos notes: Counting on the Penners to ride to rescue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the castle wobbles, the rulers’ presence can be reassuring. Reassuring to some, frightening to others. Greg Penner and his wife Carrie Walton Penner attended the early part of the Broncos’ indoor practice Friday at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. After a while they were headed out in the direction of their Broncos’ offices that was just a couple practice fields away. The Penners were accompanied on the walk by general manager George Paton.
lastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Heavily Interested In Odell Beckham

It was recently revealed that the Baltimore Ravens are among the top five teams in the hunt to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The interest turned into “talks” recently, with the team having allegedly met with the 30-year-old. Despite the talks, it is unclear if the Ravens’ interest in...

