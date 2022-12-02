ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.F. Sketchfest adds major names to already star-studded lineup

By Tony Cenicola/The New York Times, Greg Wong
 2 days ago

San Francisco’s nationally renowned comedy festival has made some of its biggest additions yet to its celebrity-filled 2023 event.

S.F. Sketchfest on Friday announced numerous additions to next year’s lineup, highlighted by former Saturday Night Live standout and star of the hit T.V. show “Portlandia” Fred Armisen.

The annual festival, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, takes place Jan. 20 to Feb. 5, 2023 at a variety of venues across The City, including The Castro Theatre, Cobb’s Comedy Club and the Sydney Goldstein Theater.

Armisen will be completing a three night residency called “Comedy for Bass Players but Everyone is Welcome” where he performs with a different bass player every night. In addition to his famed comedic work, Armisen is also a musician and serves as the band leader for Seth Meyers’ nightly talk show “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

JUST ADDED: @portlandia co-creator and @nbcsnl alum Fred Armisen welcomes a different guest bass player each evening at his Comedy for Bass Players (But Everyone is Welcome) residency. 3 Nights! Jan. 27-29 at Great American Music Hall. Tix: https://t.co/BYU8htoA80 #SFSketchfest pic.twitter.com/K0fexKLRwV — SF Sketchfest (@SFSketchfest) December 2, 2022

The new additions also include acts by stars of the T.V. show “Psych” Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson, comedians James Adomian and the Sklar Brothers, and concerts by the Red Room Orchestra featuring music from the “Twin Peaks” and “Repo Man” soundtracks.

The original lineup, released last month, already contains dozens of acclaimed artists and shows including a roast of “Evil Dead” star Bruce Campbell by David Allen Grier and others, a tribute to Cheech and Chong in a conversation with Ben Fong-Torres, the 35th anniversary celebration of the movie “Perfect Strangers,” and the 20th anniversary of the hit T.V. show “A Mighty Wind” with cast members such as Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara and plenty more.

To view the full lineup click here . Tickets are available between $22 to $55.

This year marks the first in-person S.F. Sketchfest since 2020 after it was cancelled in 2021 and held virtually last January.

