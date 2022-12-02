Read full article on original website
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message to Daughter Zoë Kravitz
Watch: Channing Tatum Jokes With Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny on Instagram. Lenny Kravitz let love rule in a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz. In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, the singer celebrated on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo of himself cradling his baby girl.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Vogue
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Minimalist Engagement Band Was Inspired By Mother-In-Law Jackie’s “Swimming Ring”
As the poster girl for ’90s minimalism, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s jewellery collection was decidedly unflashy. It makes sense, then, that when John F Kennedy Jr proposed to her in 1995, he opted for a pared-back engagement ring that was in keeping with the rest of her wardrobe. In fact,...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Kendall Jenner peed into an ice bucket on the way to the Met Gala, calling it the 'best decision' even though she got urine on her foot
Kendall Jenner made the decision to pee on the way to the 2022 Met Gala, doing so around her two-piece Prada gown that she wore for the event.
Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
New Cheating Rumors Erupt in RHOP's Shocking Mid-Season Trailer
Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating...
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022
Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears
Change of heart. On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister. "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm...
In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor
With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Vanessa Hudgens Laces into Thick Platforms for ‘Wednesday’ Addams Tribute
Vanessa Hudgens brought her love of all things spooky to a new partnership this week. On Wednesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram post where she posed atop the hood of a black hearse-like car, in a new promotion with car-sharing platform Turo. For the occasion, she posed with the hearse seen in the new Netflix show “Wednesday,” released today, in an oversized black blazer dress and hat. Channeling her own version of the show’s titular heroine Wednesday Addams, Hudgens finished her outfit with a chain necklace and black manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) “When Wednesday hands...
Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Hypebae
Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel
To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
ETOnline.com
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
Keke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On ‘Saturday Night Live’
Keke Palmer is pregnant! The actress who are began her Hollywood career as a precocious child is now expecting one of her own, as the glowing NOPE actress dropped the news during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer exclaimed as she opened her brown blazer and exposed her baby bump. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergKeke Palmer Says She Felt "Trapped" By Nickelodeon FameBlack Star...
