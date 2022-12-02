ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Related
E! News

Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message to Daughter Zoë Kravitz

Watch: Channing Tatum Jokes With Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny on Instagram. Lenny Kravitz let love rule in a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz. In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, the singer celebrated on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo of himself cradling his baby girl.
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Footwear News

Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022

Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
OK! Magazine

In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor

With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Laces into Thick Platforms for ‘Wednesday’ Addams Tribute

Vanessa Hudgens brought her love of all things spooky to a new partnership this week. On Wednesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram post where she posed atop the hood of a black hearse-like car, in a new promotion with car-sharing platform Turo. For the occasion, she posed with the hearse seen in the new Netflix show “Wednesday,” released today, in an oversized black blazer dress and hat. Channeling her own version of the show’s titular heroine Wednesday Addams, Hudgens finished her outfit with a chain necklace and black manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) “When Wednesday hands...
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Hypebae

Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel

To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
ETOnline.com

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
Vibe

Keke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Keke Palmer is pregnant! The actress who are began her Hollywood career as a precocious child is now expecting one of her own, as the glowing NOPE actress dropped the news during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer exclaimed as she opened her brown blazer and exposed her baby bump. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergKeke Palmer Says She Felt "Trapped" By Nickelodeon FameBlack Star...
E! News

E! News

