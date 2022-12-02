Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
We need trauma-informed care in long-term care homes
Canada needs trauma-informed aged care, training, and strategies in long-term care homes across the country. “Trauma” is a heavy word, but it’s the right word. “Trauma” describes what has been happening in long-term care facilities across Canada during the pandemic, where the majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred and where highly restrictive visitor policies and short staffing have meant extreme isolation and deprivation for the residents who live there.
Navy Times
Lawsuit accuses VA of racial discrimination in benefits decisions
Black veterans are less likely to have their benefits claims processed and paid out than their white peers because of systemic problems within the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a lawsuit filed against the agency Monday. “A Black veteran who served honorably can walk into the VA, file a...
KevinMD.com
The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective
Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
‘We have gone back to survival of the fittest’: The centre helping parents through the cost of living crisis
They call it “mum guilt” – the feeling that comes with constantly having to tell your children to turn off the lights, turn off the heating and that, no, they can’t have any treats.Charlene Richardson, a mother of two, said she was constantly watching her electricity and switching off items at the plugs. “We have gone back to survival of the fittest,” she said. “It makes you wonder - are we actually going to be living through apocalyptic times where people who have electricity are going to be higher up in society?Charlene was speaking to The Independent at Loughborough...
Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care
Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.
Every Picture Tells a Story: Private Equity Continues to Buy Up Health Care Services
Healthcare is not a free market; through consolidation, driven by mergers and acquisitions, sometimes fueled by private equity, healthcare is becoming more monopolistic than a free market of many. A new report from the National Institute for Health Care Management looks at the geographic distribution of private equity investment across six medical specialties, urology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, dermatology, obstetrics, and ophthalmology.
KTEN.com
KevinMD.com
7 things I’ve learned after 12 years of private relationship-based direct care in Canada
I’m a hand surgeon. After six years of academic practice, I opted out of the public and universal health care system my country is famous for to create the first private hand surgery practice in Montreal, Canada. That was 12 years ago. Opting out of the system means that...
Kinship care is the future of the child welfare system — let’s make it accessible to everyone
Earlier this year the Biden administration made headlines for including a large investment in kinship foster care in their 2023 proposed budget. This was historic for many reasons, most importantly because it is uncommon for a president to prioritize child welfare in the federal budget, let alone something as specific as kinship care.
homesenator.com
How to Decide If Moving Into a Senior Community Is Right for You
Making the decision to move into a senior community is a big one. There are a lot of factors to consider, and it’s important to weigh all of your options before making a decision. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you decide if moving into a senior community is right for you:
MedicalXpress
Study examines ties between state TANF policies, Child Protective Services and foster care
The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which was established in 1996 and renewed in 2005, constituted a major reform of the U.S. welfare system. But since its renewal, few studies have examined its effects on children. "The social safety net matters," says Donna Ginther, the Roy A. Roberts...
Pandemic relief fraud report says online financial company CEOs, family got rich
A congressional subcommittee issued its final report into COVID-19 lending fraud indicating companies facilitated rampant fraud in PPP loans.
khn.org
Assisted Living Facilities Pressed to Address Growing Needs of Older, Sicker Residents
Assisted living communities too often fail to meet the needs of older adults and should focus more on residents’ medical and mental health concerns, according to a recent report by a diverse panel of experts. It’s a clarion call for change inspired by the altered profile of the population...
