Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
KTVB
Cher Dishes on 'Fabulous' New Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'On Paper It's Kind of Ridiculous'
Cher is fully aware of what her 40-year age gap with her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, looks like. The 76-year-old pop star is currently dating the 36-year-old music producer and is opening up about their romance. On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher spoke to host Clarkson about...
Mindy Kaling Explained Why She Doesn't Think "The Office" Would Get Made Today
"Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now."
KTVB
Margot Robbie Talks Finally Getting to Act Opposite Brad Pitt in 'Babylon' (Exclusive)
Director Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic, Babylon, is the third time Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have co-starred in a film -- but the first time they've ever shared the screen!. Robbie and Pitt were both in 2015's The Big Short, and were of course co-stars in Quentin Tarantino's...
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 'Baby Boy' Saint's 7th Birthday With Sweet Message
Kim Kardashian is marking a special day for a special little man in her life. On Monday, the Kardashians star and Kanye "Ye" West’s son, Saint, turned seven. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever," Kim wrote.
KTVB
Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'
Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
KTVB
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Both Separated From Their Spouses in August, Says Source
New details have emerged surrounding the romance betweenGood Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. A source tells ET that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. The two have both been married since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.
KTVB
Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)
Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do. The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.
KTVB
Ashton Kutcher Once Considered Jumping Off a Balcony to Help His Twin Brother
Ashton Kutcher considered making the ultimate sacrifice to help his twin. On the latest episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, Ashton and his twin brother, Michael, open up about the health struggles they've had throughout their lives. The Kutcher boys' mom, Diane, didn't know she was expecting...
KTVB
How 'GMA3' Handled T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's On-Air Absence Amid Romance Reveal
On Monday, after ET learned anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would be temporarily removed from GMA3: What You Need to Know, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair live on-air. The change to the daytime news program comes after Holmes and Robach's romantic relationship became public last week.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Recap: Gabriel Says He No Longer Talks to Dad Kody Brown After He Forgets His Birthday
Sunday's episode of Sister Wives featured one particularly heartbreaking moment after Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn, finally contracted COVID after 20 months of sticking to strict social distancing protocols. The family struggled with severe symptoms that landed Robyn in the hospital and left Kody feeling physically run down...
KTVB
Brendan Fraser Shares How Fatherhoood Inspired His Hollywood Comeback in 'The Whale' (Exclusive)
Brendan Fraser is embracing the major moment he's having in his return to the spotlight. "What can I say? I’m touched, I'm grateful," the actor marveled when he sat down recently with ET's Nischelle Turner to discuss his Hollywood comeback and his lauded role in director Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film, The Whale.
KTVB
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Thinking About Her and Blake Shelton's Final Season on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani is having a hard time with the idea that this is her last season of The Voice with husband Blake Shelton. "It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the season 22 coach shared with ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Monday's live semifinals show. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."
KTVB
'1923': Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on the 'Pleasure' of Reuniting for 'Yellowstone' Series (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take the reins for 1923, Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series, and the legendary actors -- who first played husband and wife in the 1986 movie The Mosquito Coast -- reminisced about reuniting nearly four decades later. "It was great fun," Ford told ET's Cassie DiLaura...
KTVB
Robert Pattinson Stars in Bong Joon-ho's New Film 'Mickey 17' -- Watch the First Teaser
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho has officially released the first look at his follow-up to his lauded 2019 film, Parasite. On Monday, Warner Bros. shared the first teaser for Mickey 17, a slick-looking sci-fi flick about the interactions between humanity and technology. The film -- written and directed by Bong, and...
KTVB
Ashton Kutcher Details His Life-Threatening Health Scares and How Mila Kunis Supported Him
Ashton Kutcher is opening up in detail about his health scare in late 2019 when he suddenly lost the ability to walk, hear or see. On the premiere episode of Paramount+'s new health series, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, Kutcher disclosed his "terrifying, life-threatening" medical challenge -- as Dr. Agus, who is also his physician, described it -- revealing that he was suffering from vasculitis, a serious and rare autoimmune disease that attacks and inflames the blood vessels.
KTVB
Keke Palmer Announces She's Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump During 'Saturday Night Live' Debut
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress kicked off her Saturday Night Live debut by announcing her pregnancy and revealing her adorable baby bump on the Studio 8H stage. Palmer hosted the Dec. 3 episode -- her first-ever turn in the role -- alongside musical guest...
KTVB
Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Shares Why They Drifted Apart (Exclusive)
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael, are getting vulnerable like they never have before. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the twin brothers sit down together for the first time to talk about Michael's medical struggles and the changing nature of their relationship through the years.
KTVB
Dolly Parton Joins TikTok -- Check Out Her First Post
Dolly Parton has officially joined TikTok! The veteran songstress made her debut on the social networking platform over the weekend. In her first post, which already has over two million views, the 76-year-old set a montage of some of her biggest moments and best looks from her career to her hit song, "9 to 5."
Comments / 0