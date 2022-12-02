If you are looking for something new to do in the area with your family and friends throughout the week and weekend make sure to stop by MeepleCity a brand new gaming play lounge located here in Texarkana. Owner Alicia Nield brought the idea of a gaming location/store with her from her time in Las Vegas, and has created a space here in Texarkana for families, friends and individuals to come and play over 350+ board/card games and more from their game library. Visitors can also bring their own games as well!

