txktoday.com
Time To Play: MeepleCity Opens Game Playing Store in Texarkana
If you are looking for something new to do in the area with your family and friends throughout the week and weekend make sure to stop by MeepleCity a brand new gaming play lounge located here in Texarkana. Owner Alicia Nield brought the idea of a gaming location/store with her from her time in Las Vegas, and has created a space here in Texarkana for families, friends and individuals to come and play over 350+ board/card games and more from their game library. Visitors can also bring their own games as well!
txktoday.com
Lambert Named Dean of Student Services at UAHT
Reginald Lambert of Camden, Arkansas, has been selected as the Dean of Student Services at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). Lambert comes to UAHT from Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he held the Assistant Director of Residence Life/Student Involvement position. Reginald earned a Bachelor of Science in Business...
KSLA
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar bell rang on storefronts, as schools from Caddo and Bossier joined the Salvation Army to raise money for the holidays. In the Red Kettle Challenge, both school districts are competing to raise the most money for the nonprofit. One Caddo student says he wants everybody to enjoy Christmas.
arizonasuntimes.com
Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable
A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
KTBS
Former soldier, Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson devoted to supporting fellow veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s headed into his 25th year – the only one ever elected in two districts. You may also know him as a tireless advocate for veterans. But do you know why?. “My father was...
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
MPHS Christmas King and Queen
MPHS Christmas King and Queen News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image The 2022 Mount Pleasant High School Christmas King and Queen are seniors Ethan Easley and Jillian Adair. COURTESY PHOTO Body
magnoliareporter.com
Galvanic Energy head says area has one of continent's most concentrated lithium brine reservoirs
Galvanic Energy is looking for a partner to help it extract lithium from the 120,000 acres it has leased in Columbia and Lafayette counties. Brent Wilson, president and CEO of the Moore, OK, company, said in a post on the company’s website that its Southwest Arkansas mineral leases contain an estimate 4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent within a “hot spot” in the Smackover Formation.
ktalnews.com
Locally filmed Five Days from Home to screen in Springhill Saturday
SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a small-town, northern Louisiana gal becomes an actress and marries a major Hollywood star, it’s a big deal; but when the couple comes for a visit and films a movie named Five Days from Home that debuts at a local, downtown theatre — that’s the stuff of local legends.
Texarkana, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KTBS
9-1-1 Phone lines are currently down in the Texarkana area
TEXARKANA - 911 and all landlines coming into the Texarkana PD communications center are currently down. This is a region wide issue that appears to also includes 911 calls going to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS in Texarkana, and New Boston Police Department.
Titus Regional Medical Center Named EMS Provider Of The Year
Titus Regional Medical Center EMS in Mount Pleasant was named EMS Provider of the Year at the Texas EMS Conference in Austin. The Texas Department of State Health Services EMS-Trauma Systems Program presented its annual emergency medical services awards on Nov. 22, 2022 at the conference. Each of the award categories honors a person or organization that exemplifies the highest standards of the Texas EMS/Trauma System.
easttexasradio.com
Texarkana Man Killed In Crash
Last Tuesday, A crash on US 287 in Clay County, Oklahoma, near Bellevue, killed Terrance Bradley, 47, of Texarkana, and passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie. Bradley was driving a Honda Civic, attempted to make a U-turn, and failed to yield the right of way for a Peterbilt 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was a car hauler and complicated the crash scene when it lost cars.
KTBS
Expanding broadband near Benton paused after crew knocks out utilities
BENTON, La. -- An effort to bring faster internet speed to a neighborhood by Black Bayou Reservoir is on hold after a crew took out utilities. Mike Bauldin came to his home Old Oak in the Woodlake South neighborhood on Monday to find the crew and a mini-geyser spewing water and flooding his front yard.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of December 5-11 News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image ...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
txktoday.com
Ricky Wayne Hopkins
Ricky Wayne Hopkins, Sr., age 66, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Hopkins is preceded in death by his father and mother, Richard and Wanda Hopkins; and one sister, Tina Cooley. He is survived by his wife of 40 years,...
Tenth Annual Christmas event coming to Daingerfield State Park
For the tenth year running, the Daingerfield State Park will host their annual Christmas in the Park event. The dates for this year’s events will be Dec. 14-17. Each year, the park offers an opportunity for campers to decorate their spot with their favorite Christmas decorations. A large variety of lights, decorations, inflatables, and more fill the park for the week of the event. In exchange for decorating their spot, fees are waived for the week. In addition to the lights and decorations, park staff decorate the great lawn, day use, and pavilion areas. Friday and Saturday evenings include hot chocolate and...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Police Investigating Homicide on Stateline Avenue
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is currently on the scene of an overnight homicide at a convenience store on Stateline Avenue. Investigators on the scene were able to offer little information at this time, but we were told a large group of people had gathered in the parking lot at the EZ Mart Store located at the intersection of Stateline at E. 49th Street when an altercation led to homicide.
