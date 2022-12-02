Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 to nearly double their salaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some city employees expressed surprise as Gainesville commissioners voted to increase their salaries in a 4-1 vote. “I have advocated wage increases for the lowest in the organization up to our chart officers and now here at the last, I would like to offer what I think is just compensation for the people that take this seat after me,” said commissioner David Arreola.
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
alachuachronicle.com
December 6 Alachua County Commission Special Meetings
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two Special Meetings on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 10 a.m. The Commission will discuss the American Rescue Plan. Masks for vulnerable citizens are strongly...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV commission votes to raise salaries 91%
The Gainesville City Commission held its penultimate meeting Thursday before a new set of commissioners takes the dais at the start of January, but the body showed no signs of slowing down. With commissioners Harvey Ward and Reina Saco absent, the commission voted 4-1 to approve a switch from the...
Marciano announces run for Mayor
A political newcomer is hoping to unseat a longtime incumbent for Mayor of Ocala in next year’s election. Businessman Ben Marciano, owner of Zone Health and Fitness, has formally filed paperwork to run against City of Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, according to a press release issued Friday by Marciano’s campaign.
alachuachronicle.com
2023 Saving My Alachua Calendars are Available
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Environment Protection Department announces that copies of the 2023 “Saving My Alachua” calendars are now available for distribution. The 2023 Saving My Alachua Calendar features winning artwork from the 2022 Saving My Alachua Environmental Art Contest (open to all K-12 students in Alachua County), along with tips on protecting the environment.
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
WCJB
Florida Springs Council challenges permit allowing piping of water from Ginnie Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeals court allowed a hearing to move forward over a controversial permit for a bottling plant in Gilchrist County. The Florida Springs Council is challenging the permit that allows Seven Springs Water Company to pipe water from Ginnie Springs. The appeals court that met...
WCJB
A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
wuft.org
Data do not account for families experiencing homelessness in Alachua and surrounding counties
Hopeless. Angry. Lonely. That’s how Amber Tillman and Christopher Smith describe how they are feeling these days. The engaged couple has lived in their white Chevrolet Venture minivan every weekend since Gator football season began this fall because they can’t afford weekend hotel prices anymore. Hotel prices in...
YAHOO!
Clay County hospital reaches agreement for management services
The Clay County Memorial Hospital Board is looking to the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals (TORCH) for a helping hand with management services for the hospital recently beset with controversy. The CCMH Board reached an agreement with TORCH that brought Bob Ellzey to Henrietta to serve as the...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for pointing a gun at woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Graham Gilman, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. At about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, Gilman was reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with a woman when he went to his car, took out a gun, and allegedly pointed it at the victim as she walked to her own car. The victim reported that she was in fear for her life.
SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators
Rattlers' season ends in a valiant effort against Florida. The post SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WCJB
Alachua County man arrested for voyeurism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County resident was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he installed a spy camera in a teen’s bedroom. Shawn Poole, 54, is facing charges of voyeurism and failing to report child abuse or neglect. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he lives in a...
WCJB
Ocala man and wife arrested in connection to human trafficking of minors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched a human trafficking investigation into a man and his wife. The investigation began last week after the sheriff’s office became aware of inappropriate texts between Dwight Tawan Edwards, 45, and two teenage victims. The detectives determined Dwight Edwards has been coercing the children for more than a year into trading sexual favors for money and gifts.
WCJB
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
WCTV
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
