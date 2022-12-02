Read full article on original website
Giants got what they deserved after Brian Daboll’s conservative call
The game was there to be won, and Daniel Jones had it on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45 in overtime — and Brian Daboll decided it was better not to lose it than to try to win it. Daboll, who once upon a time was Riverboat Brian going for two to beat the Titans, punted on the chance to win it and so the Giants (7-4-1) did not deserve to win and were left trying to make sense of this 20-20 tie with the Commanders that felt more like a loss to them because it was a division game at home. Sorry...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns will debut Deshaun Watson this weekend in his first game of the 2022 NFL season. While the start is against his old team, the Houston Texans, he’s ready to play for the win. With him getting ready during team practices, teammate Amari Cooper had some words...
Kenneth Walker, Geno Smith have heated Seahawks sideline spat
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did not seem pleased with each other on the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the Rams. While leading Los Angeles in the first half, Fox cameras caught the pair in a heated exchange as they pointed fingers at each other across the bench. Walker appeared frustrated with Smith while seemingly reviewing a play with one of the assistant coaches. Meanwhile, another coach, along with running back DeeJay Dallas, can be seen maneuvering Walker away from Smith. It’s unclear exactly what led to the tense exchange, which occurred before Walker...
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) fully practices on Friday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice. After consecutive full sessions on Thursday and Friday, Fournette's Week 13 availability is trending in the right direction. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Fournette to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
Giants Wide Receiver Will Not Play Against Washington Today
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay's tough season continued on Sunday. Golladay has officially been made inactive for this afternoon's pivotal matchup against the division rival Washington Commanders. The veteran wideout has been dealing with an illness the last few days. "The Giants won't have wide receiver Kenny Golladay...
Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update
During Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to an apparent leg injury. But it appears that he could still be available to play for the team during its Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Seahawks Read more... The post Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jets fans roast Braxton Berrios on Twitter after dropping potential game-winning TD
The New York Jets lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in brutal fashion as Braxton Berrios dropped what would have likely been the game-winning touchdown in the end zone.
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Is Luke Getsy to blame for the Bears loss to Packers?
Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
New York Giants Play Coward's Football (Poorly!) and Settle For a Tie Against Washington
VIDEO: Giants players run into each other in backfield on crucial play.
N.Y. Jets Coaches To Wear Greg Knapp Tribute Air Force 1s For Vikings Game
Awesome gesture from the New York Jets' coaches ... several assistants on the roster will be wearing custom Air Force 1s this weekend against the Vikings -- to honor the late Greg Knapp. The feet heat will feature a depiction of Knapp, who coached in the NFL for nearly three...
Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Jim Nantz
Sunday afternoon's premier CBS NFL game is a big one. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for this one. It will be a massive game. Nantz,...
Rams put Matthew Stafford on IR, and why that is huge news for the Lions
The Los Angeles Rams announced on Saturday that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is being placed on injured reserve, which likely means that his 2022 season has come to an end. And Stafford's former team, the Detroit Lions, figure to benefit from that development in a very, very big way. Stafford...
49ers announce Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo season-ending foot surgery
“He’ll be out. He’ll end up needing surgery — broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s foot. Shanahan said he got that news during the second quarter of his 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy, who was the Mr....
Odell Beckham Jr. visits another prospective team
Odell Beckham Jr. continued his whirlwind free agency tour Friday by visiting another prospective team. Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the wide receiver visited with the Buffalo Bills. Beckham Jr. spent Thursday visiting the New York Giants and things reportedly went well with his former team. He’s scheduled to...
