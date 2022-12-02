Read full article on original website
A$AP Rocky Gushes Over Fatherhood: “I’m All Smiles”
ASAP Rocky opened up to Complex about being a family man and more. It’s been a pivotal year for A$AP Rocky — personally and professionally. The young Harlem legend recently dropped his new single, “Shi**in’ Me,” which he describes as having an “industrial” sound. The track also serves as the lead single on the soundtrack for EA’s video game Need for Speed: Unbound.
“Emancipation” Producer Apologizes For Bringing “Whipped Peter” Picture To Premiere
Joey McFarland has apologized for bringing a picture of “Whipped Peter” to the premiere of “Emancipation.”. Joey McFarland, a producer for Emancipation, has apologized for bringing the original photograph of “Whipped Peter” to the film’s premiere. The image shows the wounds of an escaped slave and helped turn white Northerners against slavery.
DJ Khaled Models For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty
DJ Khaled rocked silk pajamas and a tracksuit for Savage x Fenty. DJ Khaled dons silk pajamas and a tracksuit in the latest photoshoot for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty. He is the latest in a line of celebrities who have modeled for the brand, including Olivia Cooke, Summer Walker, and more.
Tyler, The Creator Advises Fans To “Study” Missy Elliott’s Discography
Tyler, the Creator wants his fans to check out Missy Elliott’s music. Tyler, the Creator says that his fans should “go study” all of Missy Elliott’s albums. The Igor rapper sent fans listening to her music after an exchange on Twitter, Wednesday. Elliott had been reflecting...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’
Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
Nelly Slammed Over Resurfaced Videos That Show Him Singing To Young Girls: Watch
Social media is demanding answers for the R&B crooner’s inappropriate behaviour. A number of videos showing Nelly previously singing inappropriately to underage girls on stage have resurfaced. Outrage, backlash and questioning have consequently ensued on social media. In the clips, the Texas native intimately sings to underage girls on...
Future Allegedly Tells Woman To “Shut Up” As She Warns Him About “Demonic Energies”
“I’m not your enemy,” the woman wrote back to the rapper. Once again, Future is proving that he’s the master of the clap back. Over the weekend, the Atlanta-based rapper certainly didn’t take kindly to some alleged DMs he received from social media personality Sydney Lanaè.
Snoop Dogg’s Classic Snoop DeVille Car Is Up For Sale
The car from 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix” video is up for grabs. A piece of hip-hop history is up for sale. In the 2004 music video for 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix,” Snoop Dogg proudly flexes his customized Cadillac – the Snoop DeVille whip.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Bobby Shmurda Admits Rowdy Rebel Was Wrong For Speaking On Quando Rondo & King Von
Bobby Shmurda says Rowdy Rebel didn’t mean any malice when he commented on King Von’s death. Despite his good intentions, Rowdy Rebel sparked an online feud between Bobby Shmurda and NBA Youngboy. During his recent appearance on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, Rowdy chimed in on the...
Kehlani Dances On Letitia Wright At Club In London
Kehlani can be seen dancing on Letitia Wright in a viral video taken in London. Kehlani was spotted dancing on Letitia Wright at a club in London in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, as well as 070 Shake, were all also in attendance.
Ye & Kim Kardashian: Kanye Encourages Ex-Wife To Marry Tom Brady
Ye wants Kim to “marry somebody great” like Tom Brady. Ye and Kim Kardashian might’ve just finalized their divorce but the internationally renowned artist believes his ex-wife should use her platform to “keep families together.”. Kanye provided plenty of mind-boggling moments during his recent press. Ye’s...
‘Bachelor’ Star Tia Booth & Fiancé Taylor Mock Welcome A Baby Boy
Bachelor In Paradise alum Tia Booth, 31, gave birth to a sweet baby boy on Dec. 6 and took to Instagram to share the moment. “Hi buddy,” Tia could be heard gushing in the audio clip. “Oh my god! He’s so cute.” The proud new mom and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, also revealed the baby’s name on the post. “Tatum Booth Mock,” the clip was captioned, along with his birthtime. “12/6/22 6:13 am,” Tia added. The couple also wrote that it was the, “Best day” of their lives.
Offset Pens Message For Fans Posting Takeoff
The Migos rapper wants fans to show his late cousin in a good light. Offset has been publicly grieving the loss of his cousin and Migos member Takeoff. Since the 28-year old’s shocking death, fans flooded social media with their well wishes and condolences for the slain star. Offset took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about posting Takeoff following his passing.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Styles P Argues That 21 Savage Isn’t A Lyricist
Styles likes 21 “a lot,” but addressed his comments about Nas. “You ain’t a three-point shooter from deep. Nas is.”. If you thought Hip Hop was slowing down because it’s the end of the year, Styles P is shaking things up. The controversy regarding 21 Savage’s remarks about Nas’ relevancy took over Hip Hop for a brief period. As conversations have dissipated, Styles shares his unfiltered thoughts about the hot topic.
