verywellmind.com
How Is ADHD Severity Measured?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also commonly referred to as ADHD, is a neurotype marked by specific traits such as forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, a sense of restlessness, and procrastination, among others. Children and Adolescents: According to information reported by Children and Adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), it is estimated...
The ‘Barbie drug’: Why it’s so dangerous
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
Got a Weird COVID-19 Symptom? You’re Not Alone.
From COVID tongue to COVID toe, doctors have seen some bizarre cases.
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stroke in females?
Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
Borderline Personality Disorder and Lowered Empathy
I have previously written about two personality disorders. One of them is associated with a lack of empathy, affects about six point two percent of the general population, and is known as Narcissistic Personality Disorder - or NPD for short. The other is associated with having shallow emotions & Adolf Hitler, affects one point eight percent of the general populace, & is known as Histrionic Personality Disorder or HPD. Now, I am going to be writing about Borderline Personality Disorder, which you can also refer to as BPD if you want to shorten it. The disorder is a condition that is characterized by instability and impulsivity. Some studies say that the condition affects around one point six percent of adults, but another peer-reviewed scientific study says that the number could be up to six percent of the general population.
MedicalXpress
Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders
Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
MedicineNet.com
Is ADHD a Cognitive Disorder or Behavioral Disorder?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common psychiatric disorder in children that can persist into adulthood. Studies regularly report the link between cognitive deficits and ADHD. Due to the link between attention and cognitive and behavioral functioning, it is difficult to distinguish behavioral symptoms from cognitive ones in children with learning difficulties.
verywellmind.com
Over-the-Counter (OTC) ADHD Medication
Over-the-counter ADHD treatment alternatives can be a helpful way to ease symptoms for people who are hesitant about prescription stimulants or want to combine their prescriptions with other treatments to enhance symptom relief. It can also be a way to ease symptoms as you wait for a formal diagnosis—which can be a long and frustrating process for some.
cohaitungchi.com
How ADHD in Women Differs From ADHD in Men
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly referred to as ADHD, can have very different effects of children and adults based on their biological sex. In fact, ADHD is exhibited differently in females than it is in males. Because of this difference, ADHD is more commonly diagnosed in males, yet research has found that it affects both sexes at similar rates. However, current research on ADHD primarily focuses on external behaviors because they are the easiest to identify, categorize, and quantify. Since external behaviors are often exhibited by males with ADHD, this inadvertently excludes the female experience of ADHD. Since most women internalize ADHD, their sense of self and qualitative life management skills are impaired. Thus, research that focuses less on behavior and more on the level of impairment would be beneficial for acquiring data on ADHD in females.
California mom speaks out after losing infant son to RSV complications
Once he tested positive for RSV, William Myers - only a few weeks old - was airlifted to another hospital and intubated. He died just three days later.
Medical News Today
What to know about echolalia and ADHD
A person with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can present with a variety of symptoms, including issues with language. One such language issue is echolalia, which refers to the repetition of words or phrases spoken by others. In addition to. with attention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity, people with ADHD may also...
momcollective.com
Facts About Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental childhood disorders that may persist into adulthood. The disorder involves a relentless pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity that impede development or functioning.2 The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 4th edition (DSM-4) classified ADHD into three subtypes (inattentive, hyperactivity, and impulsive, or combined) based on symptomatology. However, DSM-5 replaced “subtypes” with “presentation,” emphasizing the changes in clusters of symptoms with age.7.
MedicineNet.com
What Does Mild ADHD Look Like in Adults?
Adults with mild attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can cope with the condition during their academic years, but most people have difficulties succeeding effectively in the school context overall. Adults with mild ADHD can find it challenging to focus for extended periods, are easily distracted, and sometimes act or speak...
Vogue
Why Is Depression Sometimes So Hard To Let Go Of?
A few weeks ago I went to the cinema with an old friend. As we caught up, I started talking about the recent scare I’d had that I may need to move. I’ve lived in the same flat share for more than 10 years now, but rumblings from my agent had convinced me that he was gearing up to sell the property. This didn’t turn out to be the case, but it got me thinking about what I would do if it had.
Heart failure linked to illicit meth use is rising
Heart failure linked to illicit use of methamphetamine is on the rise worldwide across racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines, and the disease is more severe for meth users than non-users, a new study says.
