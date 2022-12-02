Read full article on original website
Kansas State to take on No. 5 Alabama in first Sugar Bowl appearance
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State was already pretty much a lock to make its first appearance in the Sugar Bowl in program history, but a thrilling, 31-28 overtime victory over No. 3 TCU in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game officially secured Kansas State’s spot in the New Year’s Six bowl game.
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
The two programs will meet for the first time ever as the Crimson Tide takes on the Big 12 champion.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 11/14 Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team earned a 78-65 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Friday night in Coleman Coliseum. The Tide is now 6-1 on the season and 3-0 at home. Noah Clowney had his first career 20-point game, posting...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State began their FCS Playoff run looking every bit like the number one seed they earned for the tournament, ripping Delaware 42-6 yesterday in the second round. The Jacks rolled up 353 yards of total offense while holding the Blue Hens below...
Alabama fifth-year senior offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in January, the game announced early Monday morning. The veteran is the first Crimson Tide player to accept an invite to play in the upcoming all-star game for seniors, which will take place inside Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reasonable people can debate whether Ohio State football deserves to move past USC into the College Football Playoff field when the Buckeyes were idle and the Trojans were exposed to another loss this wekeend. But let’s stop any debate about whether two-loss Alabama should jump past...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team is fresh off an impressive showing in Portland, Ore., where it captured wins over then-No. 20 Michigan State and top-ranked North Carolina and lost to a still-undefeated UConn team that won the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide (6-1) once...
The SDSU football team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the FCS Playoffs, following a 42-6 win over Delaware on Saturday.
With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
Alabama fans and players are not the only ones wanting the College Football Playoff Committee to have the Crimson Tide in the playoff. A few marquee personalities in national media want the Tide in too. After ESPN’s Pat McAfee made his case for Alabama, Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed on Fox...
Members of Alabama football’s coaching staff were spotted in different states Friday while out evaluating and visiting top recruits. The Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the Crimson Tide’s safeties coach Charles Kelly were spotted inside the state during work. They stopped by Madhouse Training Friday, which is where priority targets and five-star recruits, James Smith and Qua Russaw train. Kelly was seen later that night at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championships. Alabama’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams was in action.
Ticket demand is surging for one game during college football’s championship weekend, but it isn't for the SEC title game.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
KELOLAND Media Group wants to help SDSU fans cheer on their team in the FCS Title game.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
